Some LG employees reportedly get a shot at the unreleased Rollable and Rainbow models
Early last month, LG announced that it was leaving the smartphone business. The timing of the firm's departure from the industry meant that the much ballyhooed LG Rollable was no longer part of the manufacturer's plans. In a tweet that we showed you last January, the Rollable was showed off by LG as the screen subtly changed from a large tablet-like display to a smaller smartphone screen.
LG Rainbow (LG Velvet 2 Pro)— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 17, 2021
SD888
6.8" FHD+ OLED 120Hz
8/128
4500mAh
Limited 3000 unit sales delayed due to high popularity and discussing extending warranty from 6 months to 24 months
Only LG Electronics Korea employees can buy max 2 units per person
Resale prohibited
$176 pic.twitter.com/478IMUbgj7
Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage and a 4500mAh battery. LG is limiting sales of the device to 3,000 units offered only to Korean employees who will be allowed to buy no more than two units for $176 each and resales are prohibited. Color options include: Black, Beige and Bimetallic Bronze.
The Rainbow will have a warranty ranging from 6 months to possibly as long as 24 months. And LG will absolutely not offer any software updates for the device. As for the LG Rollable, it will apparently be offered only to employees of the smaller Mobile Communications division although things like pricing and specs have not been released.