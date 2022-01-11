Get a pair of Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 earbuds with $100 off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Every single person who knows something about audio would tell you that Sennheiser is one of the most solid brands out there. The German brand has been around for decades, mainly lurking in professional recording studios, or on stage. The good thing about Sennheiser is that there are consumer-friendly models that don’ts cost an arm and a leg.



The Momentum 2 is such a model - these Bluetooth earphones are packed full of features, and they offer exceptional sound quality. There’s active noise cancellation onboard, with Sennheiser’s Transparent Hearing - a neat little feature that allows you to let ambient sounds pass through if the need arises.



You can control your voice assistant of choice with a simple tap on the earbud, and also customize the touch controls for call and music. These earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating, meaning you can use the Momentum 2 while working out or in a light drizzle.



The Momentum 2 will pause the playback when you take one bud off, and the battery life is quite respectable, too. You get 7 hours on the earbuds alone and up to 28 hours via the charging case. Of course, if you fancy something else, you can always check out our Every single person who knows something about audio would tell you that Sennheiser is one of the most solid brands out there. The German brand has been around for decades, mainly lurking in professional recording studios, or on stage. The good thing about Sennheiser is that there are consumer-friendly models that don’ts cost an arm and a leg.The Momentum 2 is such a model - these Bluetooth earphones are packed full of features, and they offer exceptional sound quality. There’s active noise cancellation onboard, with Sennheiser’s Transparent Hearing - a neat little feature that allows you to let ambient sounds pass through if the need arises.You can control your voice assistant of choice with a simple tap on the earbud, and also customize the touch controls for call and music. These earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating, meaning you can use the Momentum 2 while working out or in a light drizzle.The Momentum 2 will pause the playback when you take one bud off, and the battery life is quite respectable, too. You get 7 hours on the earbuds alone and up to 28 hours via the charging case. Of course, if you fancy something else, you can always check out our Best true wireless earbuds article. You may find something you like.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

If you’re searching for a good pair of earbuds but don’t want to stick with the regular players on the market (Apple, Samsung, and Sony), today’s your lucky day! Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones are heavily discounted at Best Buy. Normally, these cost $299 but you can get a pair for $199 for a limited time.