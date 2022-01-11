Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Get a pair of Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 earbuds with $100 off

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a pair of Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 earbuds with $100 off
If you’re searching for a good pair of earbuds but don’t want to stick with the regular players on the market (Apple, Samsung, and Sony), today’s your lucky day! Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones are heavily discounted at Best Buy. Normally, these cost $299 but you can get a pair for $199 for a limited time.

Sennheiser - Momentum 2

True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Black

$100 off (33%)
$199 98
$299 98
Buy at BestBuy

Every single person who knows something about audio would tell you that Sennheiser is one of the most solid brands out there. The German brand has been around for decades, mainly lurking in professional recording studios, or on stage. The good thing about Sennheiser is that there are consumer-friendly models that don’ts cost an arm and a leg.

The Momentum 2 is such a model - these Bluetooth earphones are packed full of features, and they offer exceptional sound quality. There’s active noise cancellation onboard, with Sennheiser’s Transparent Hearing - a neat little feature that allows you to let ambient sounds pass through if the need arises.

You can control your voice assistant of choice with a simple tap on the earbud, and also customize the touch controls for call and music. These earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating, meaning you can use the Momentum 2 while working out or in a light drizzle.

The Momentum 2 will pause the playback when you take one bud off, and the battery life is quite respectable, too. You get 7 hours on the earbuds alone and up to 28 hours via the charging case. Of course, if you fancy something else, you can always check out our Best true wireless earbuds article. You may find something you like.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Sony puts an end to the painful US wait for the Xperia 5 III
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Sony puts an end to the painful US wait for the Xperia 5 III
New report hints at the potential power of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New report hints at the potential power of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset
I plugged out of Facebook and now enjoy a happier digital life, you can too!
by Rado Minkov,  5
I plugged out of Facebook and now enjoy a happier digital life, you can too!
Smart doorbell camera preview and more features may come soon on Pixel phones running Android 12
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Smart doorbell camera preview and more features may come soon on Pixel phones running Android 12
The OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time
Apple has just killed off the last Beats-branded speaker
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple has just killed off the last Beats-branded speaker
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless