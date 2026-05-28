Samsung is crushing it in Europe, Apple is a distant second
The smartphone shipments figures for Q1 2026 in Europe are out. And they look rather different from what we have in the US.
Samsung is on top in Europe, but Omdia predicts a tough year for smartphone shipments on the Old Continent | Image by PhoneArena
We already saw the US market share situation for the first quarter of the year, but Omdia just published the figures for Europe, and they look rather different.
Let's start by the overall volume of devices shipped in Europe in Q1 2026. According to Omdia, 33 million smartphones found their way to the Old Continent during the first quarter, which is a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.
The same duopoly we're familiar with in the US smartphone market is present here as well, but the roles are swapped. Samsung is the top-selling smartphone brand in Europe for Q1 2026 and by some margin.
Apple is a distant second with 26% market share and a total of 8.8 million devices shipped. Nevertheless, people in Europe are buying more iPhones, as Apple actually managed a higher growth than its big rival — 8% year over year.
Smartphone shipments in Europe saw a 2% increase, but tough times lie ahead
Let's start by the overall volume of devices shipped in Europe in Q1 2026. According to Omdia, 33 million smartphones found their way to the Old Continent during the first quarter, which is a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.
However, the predictions for the rest of the year are not looking good. Omdia thinks there will be an overall decline in smartphone shipments in Europe by 12% for the 2026. Now, let's see what are the top 5 brands.
What smartphone brand is your daily driver?
Samsung is the top-selling smartphone brand in Europe
Samsung and Apple are the most popular brands in Europe | Image by Omdia
The same duopoly we're familiar with in the US smartphone market is present here as well, but the roles are swapped. Samsung is the top-selling smartphone brand in Europe for Q1 2026 and by some margin.
Recommended For You
The Korean company managed to move 12.6 million smartphones in Q1 2026, holding 38% of the market. Samsung also registered a 3% growth, so the company is really doing well in the European market.
Apple is a distant second with 26% market share and a total of 8.8 million devices shipped. Nevertheless, people in Europe are buying more iPhones, as Apple actually managed a higher growth than its big rival — 8% year over year.
It's also worth noting that, if you take a look at the graph above, you'll see the pattern. Apple is doing quite well, and overtaking Samsung in most Q4 periods, and that's when the new iPhone devices drop. But yeah, overall Samsung is still doing better in Europe.
Things start looking very different from third place onward. Xiaomi gets the bronze medal in Europe with 4.5 million devices shipped in Q1 2026. The brand practically doesn't exist in the US but claimed 14% of the market in Europe.
However, it's the sole top 5 brand that registered a decline in shipments compared to last year, a whopping 15%. The lost market share probably went to Motorola.
Motorola did a great job in the first quarter of the year, moving 1.9 million devices to European customers. It's the fastest-growing brand on the Old Continent, with a 17% increase in shipments from the same period last year.
The top 5 is rounded up by the unexpected presence of OPPO with 1.3 million devices shipped, 4% market share and 9% growth. It's worth noting that just like Xiaomi, OPPO stats include Realme and OnePlus.
In the US Apple finds itself on top, holding around 60% of the market share, while Samsung number varries between 20 and 24%.
The big difference has something to do with the strong carrier support in the US that Apple has, especially compared to Europe, where trade-in deals are quite different (most of the time non-existent), and carriers don't subsidize Apple purchases the same way this happens in the US.
Xiaomi is third but losing ground in Europe
Xiaomi is losing ground, probably because it's shifting to ultra-premium models | Image by PhoneArena
Things start looking very different from third place onward. Xiaomi gets the bronze medal in Europe with 4.5 million devices shipped in Q1 2026. The brand practically doesn't exist in the US but claimed 14% of the market in Europe.
The stats include the sub-brands of the company Redmi and Poco, so that's one thing to keep in mind.
However, it's the sole top 5 brand that registered a decline in shipments compared to last year, a whopping 15%. The lost market share probably went to Motorola.
Motorola is fourth, but it's the fastest-growing brand in Europe
Motorola did a great job in the first quarter of the year, moving 1.9 million devices to European customers. It's the fastest-growing brand on the Old Continent, with a 17% increase in shipments from the same period last year.
The top 5 is rounded up by the unexpected presence of OPPO with 1.3 million devices shipped, 4% market share and 9% growth. It's worth noting that just like Xiaomi, OPPO stats include Realme and OnePlus.
Why the discrepancy with the US market?
In the US, Apple is untouchable, and the reasons are complex | Image by PhoneArena
In the US Apple finds itself on top, holding around 60% of the market share, while Samsung number varries between 20 and 24%.
The big difference has something to do with the strong carrier support in the US that Apple has, especially compared to Europe, where trade-in deals are quite different (most of the time non-existent), and carriers don't subsidize Apple purchases the same way this happens in the US.
Meanwhile, the European market is much more saturated by Chinese brands, which offer a wide variety of budget devices, diluting the market share and stealing significant chunks from the big two — Apple and Samsung.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: