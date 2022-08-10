Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and preorder bonuses
Samsung didn't raise the $1799.99 Galaxy Z Fold 4 base price compared to its predecessor but it did for the larger storage versions. The Z Fold 4 price increase is not much, though, plus its own deals and preorder bonuses can't be beat when it comes to compensating for the price tag of the Z Fold 4, one of the most expensive phones not covered in gold out there.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Samsung
As usual, you can get the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and the most generous preorder gifts or bonuses if you shop directly at Samsung and that goes even for the carrier models. Those who did a Z Fold 4 preorder reservation will be able to get up to $200 on top of anything else that Samsung currently offers, too:
- Get up to $300 in Samsung credit when you bundle Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with the Z Fold 4
- Up to $1000 enhanced trade-in offer
- $300 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy Device.
- Free Galaxy Z Fold 4 storage upgrade
- Free Z Fold 4 cover
As you can see, Samsung isn't kidding around when it said that the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 price can be had if you buy the phone without the middleman. Besides a stackable reservations bonus of $200, you'd get a free storage upgrade which in itself is at least $100 value.
Moreover, Samsung offers up to $1000 for phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the older Z Fold 3 and a free Z Fold 4 cover, plus $300 off a bundle with the new Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 T-Mobile deals
- Up to $1000 off the Z Fold 4 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone or adding a new line on Magenta MAX.
- Up to $500 off the Z Fold 4 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone or adding a new line on most plans.
- Free Z Fold 4 storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.
- Free eligible Z Fold 4 case.
