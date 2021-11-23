Notification Center

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is way more affordable in an early Black Friday deal

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is way more affordable in an early Black Friday deal
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is having one of the biggest discounts since it launched. The unlocked version of the cutting-edge foldable phone is now $300 off at Amazon in a great Black Friday deal. The deal is for both the 256GB and 512GB of storage variants and all of the phone’s color options. You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Green. Note that the 512GB of storage version is currently only available in Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB

$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

512GB

$300 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon also gives you the option to trade-in your old device and get up to $511 worth of Amazon Gift Card balance. This means that combined with the discount, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for less than $1,000. Hurry up before this amazing Black Friday deal is gone. Check out our Black Friday Samsung phone deals article if you’re interested in other Samsung devices. 


Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its latest foldable phone. It was released with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 back in August. The device has a big 120Hz AMOLED foldable inner display, a large battery, and a nice 6.2-inch outer display. When the phone first launched there were plenty of offers for it, including a $400 discount at Best Buy with $200 worth of Samsung Credit, making for a total of $600 off.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. It has a good triple-camera system, a 4MP under-display front camera for the inner screen, and a 10MP punch-hole shooter for the outer one. For more information, you should check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review.

