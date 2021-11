The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is way more affordable in an early Black Friday deal

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is having one of the biggest discounts since it launched. The unlocked version of the cutting- edge foldable phone is now $300 off at Amazon in a great Black Friday deal. The deal is for both the 256GB and 512GB of storage variants and all of the phone’s color options. You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Green. Note that the 512GB of storage version is currently only available in Phantom Black.Amazon also gives you the option to trade-in your old device and get up to $511 worth of Amazon Gift Card balance. This means that combined with the discount, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for less than $1,000. Hurry up before this amazing Black Friday deal is gone. Check out our Black Friday Samsung phone deals article if you’re interested in other Samsung devices. Samsung ’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its latest foldable phone. It was released with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 back in August. The device has a big 120Hz AMOLED foldable inner display, a large battery, and a nice 6.2 -inch outer display. When the phone first launched there were plenty of offers for it, including a $400 discount at Best Buy with $200 worth of Samsung Credit, making for a total of $600 off.The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. It has a good triple-camera system, a 4MP under-display front camera for the inner screen, and a 10MP punch-hole shooter for the outer one. For more information, you should check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review