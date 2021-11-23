The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is way more affordable in an early Black Friday deal

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is way more affordable in an early Black Friday deal0
Amazon also gives you the option to trade-in your old device and get up to $511 worth of Amazon Gift Card balance. This means that combined with the discount, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for less than $1,000. Hurry up before this amazing Black Friday deal is gone. Check out our Black Friday Samsung phone deals article if you’re interested in other Samsung devices.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its latest foldable phone. It was released with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 back in August. The device has a big 120Hz AMOLED foldable inner display, a large battery, and a nice 6.2-inch outer display. When the phone first launched there were plenty of offers for it, including a $400 discount at Best Buy with $200 worth of Samsung Credit, making for a total of $600 off.