Nab a 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 for less than the price of the base model

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was last year's best foldable phone , and Samsung released a follow-up device that addresses the shortcoming of the handset in August, making it a near-perfect flip phone. Amazon is running a sale on the 128GB and 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 variants currently, and the best part is that the 256GB model has received a meatier discount.





The Z Flip 4 launched for $999 and it is a decent upgrade over the outgoing model. First of all, battery capacity has increased from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh and there is the more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 under the hood.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB 6.7 inches 120Hz main screen | 1.9 inches outer screen | Dual rear camera | 3,700mAh battery $161 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Although the cover screen is still 1.9 inches, you can do more with it now, such as sending quick replies to texts, snapping portrait mode images, and making phone calls.





Even though the core camera specs have not changed, Samsung has used a new sensor for the main camera which boosts image quality.





Another welcome change is the new Flex Mode which splits apps between the upper and lower portion of the internal screen when it's in the folded state. You can use the lower part as a trackpad for easier navigation, which is very cool, and not something conventional phones can replicate.





The phone has a slightly smaller footprint and a glossier finish. Both inner and outer screens are also more durable.





All in all, if you have been avoiding foldable phones because you thought they weren't durable enough or came with subpar cameras, that doesn't really apply any longer, and with Amazon's deal, it's currently cheaper to own one.





After a 10 percent discount, the 128GB Flip 4 can be yours for $899 instead of $999. Even the 256GB model is going for $899 instead of $1,059 after getting marked down by 15 percent.





This is your chance to score a 256B Flip 4 for less than the price of the base model, so get one while you can.