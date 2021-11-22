Target is running the best early Black Friday deal on Samsung's best low-cost tablet

Target is running the best early Black Friday deal on Samsung's best low-cost tablet0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger, for instance, costs a measly $149.99 already at Target in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration normally priced at $229.99. Released more than a year ago, this curiously named 10.4-inch Android slate didn't receive a 2021 sequel, which means it's still Samsung's best budget-friendly iPad alternative.
With a Snapdragon 662 processor and a modest 3GB RAM under the hood in combination with 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 obviously falls closer to something like Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 on the tablet market's totem pole.
The Fire HD 10 (2021) currently starts at only $74.99 after a huge 50 percent discount of its own as part of its manufacturer's extensive Black Friday 2021 sale, and while a few key specs are objectively comparable, the Tab A7 does hold a number of undeniable advantages over its direct rival as well.
The TFT screen is certainly not bad either, sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and despite being slightly bigger than the 10.1-inch Full HD display on the 11th gen Fire HD 10, its reasonably thin bezels help the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 beat the competition in terms of maneuverability with a narrower and thinner body overall.