Epic Amazon Prime Day deal slashes up to $300 off Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You've seen the Galaxy S23 Ultra marked down many times in just the few months it's been around, including only yesterday at Best Buy with obligatory carrier activation, but nothing could have possibly prepared you for the incredible discount currently offered by Amazon with no strings attached... apart from a Prime subscription.
It feels fitting for the biggest tech sales event of the summer to kick off in earnest with a phenomenal and completely unprecedented deal on probably the best Android phone money can buy, which is now available for up to a whopping 300 bucks less than usual in an unlocked variant.
Is this the greatest Prime Day phone deal of 2023? If you like your handsets big, powerful, and equipped with handy styluses out the box, the answer is a resounding yes, and it really doesn't matter if you need 512 gigs of internal storage space or you think you can settle for half that amount.
The entry-level 256GB configuration of the ultra-high-end S23 Ultra is on sale at a new record high discount of $250 of its own from a regular price of $1,199.99, with the top-of-the-line 512 gig variant going a massive $300 below its $1,379.99 MSRP in a number of different colors for a limited time only.
Technically, all of Amazon's members-only Prime Day 2023 offers should run for 48 hours, but given the incredible appeal of this particular deal and Samsung's 2023 super-flagship itself, we definitely wouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing the e-commerce giant wipe out all inventory much more quickly than that.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra virtually needs no introduction, shining in every single department from display performance to processing power, camera capabilities, battery life, and (especially) software support. Okay, maybe the charging speeds are not remarkable by 2023 high-end standards, but otherwise, this is arguably as close to the perfect phone Android manufacturers have ever been able to come.
