Samsung Android

Samsung's 2020 Galaxy A70 leaks out with a retro finger scanner

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 17, 2020, 2:13 AM
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy A70 leaks out with a retro finger scanner
The Galaxy A70 was one of the sweetest spots in Samsung's value-for-money pole last year, as it was nowhere as crazy an experiment as the A80 or A90, it was way cheaper than those two, and at the same time had a lot of the accouterments one would wish for from a flagship phone like a huge battery and a multi-lens camera.

This year's Galaxy A70e edition may follow the same path, as it just leaked with a handy fingerprint scanner on the back, instead of a wonky in-display affair, and a reasonable 6.1" display. 

Galaxy A70 (2020) specs, display size and cameras


The design stays similar to the A70 (2019), what with the thick bottom bezel and the dewdrop camera notch at the front, but, judging from the tipped 156.8 x 76.45 x 9.35mm (9.45mm including rear camera bump) dimensions, the A70e (2020) will be a much more compact affair.

There is, thankfully, a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, and, suprise, surprise, a microUSB charging port at the bottom next to the speakers, so we expect this thing to cost rock bottom when it lands.

We wouldn't put it past Samsung to equip the A70 (2020) with one of Qualcomm's 5G-capable midrange processors, though, which would mean an even larger than last year's 4500mAh battery capacity, and more RAM, so we'll keep our ear to the ground for more leaked specs. 

Moreso that we see a tripe lens camera on the back, and hope that this time around, given that 2020 is all about zoom with Samsung, it will include a telephoto lens like on the more expensive models. 

Galaxy A70 (2020) price and release date


Last time around, Samsung announced the thing in March, so we'd wager to guess on an A70 (2020) press release in a few short weeks. As for availability, it saw the light of day on Comcast's Xfinity, but this year Samsung will be having a bigger midrange push, so it could wiggle its way onto the rosters of larger US carriers, too, for less than $400 which would be a steal, especially if it's equipped with a new 2020 Snapdragon processor.



$334.99 Samsung Galaxy A70 on Amazon
$360.00 Samsung Galaxy A70 on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A70 OS: View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Elvis358
Reply

1. Elvis358

Posts: 302; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Holly bezels. It looks uglier than 2019 version. Lol

posted on 10 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless