Samsung's 2020 Galaxy A70 leaks out with a retro finger scanner
Galaxy A70 (2020) specs, display size and cameras
The design stays similar to the A70 (2019), what with the thick bottom bezel and the dewdrop camera notch at the front, but, judging from the tipped 156.8 x 76.45 x 9.35mm (9.45mm including rear camera bump) dimensions, the A70e (2020) will be a much more compact affair.
There is, thankfully, a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, and, suprise, surprise, a microUSB charging port at the bottom next to the speakers, so we expect this thing to cost rock bottom when it lands.
We wouldn't put it past Samsung to equip the A70 (2020) with one of Qualcomm's 5G-capable midrange processors, though, which would mean an even larger than last year's 4500mAh battery capacity, and more RAM, so we'll keep our ear to the ground for more leaked specs.
Moreso that we see a tripe lens camera on the back, and hope that this time around, given that 2020 is all about zoom with Samsung, it will include a telephoto lens like on the more expensive models.
Galaxy A70 (2020) price and release date
Last time around, Samsung announced the thing in March, so we'd wager to guess on an A70 (2020) press release in a few short weeks. As for availability, it saw the light of day on Comcast's Xfinity, but this year Samsung will be having a bigger midrange push, so it could wiggle its way onto the rosters of larger US carriers, too, for less than $400 which would be a steal, especially if it's equipped with a new 2020 Snapdragon processor.
