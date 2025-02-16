Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone is a complete disappointment
It’s not hard to notice that Samsung hasn’t been offering customers meaningful incremental upgrades since 2023. Nowadays, if you already own a Samsung phone that’s not older than 3 years, there’s absolutely no reason to upgrade to a newer one unless it’s from a different company.
Samsung’s innovation in the hardware department has been stale after the launch of the Galaxy S23, but when it comes to design, things are even worse. Once one of the most stylish phones available on the market, the Galaxy A series is mediocre at best.
The Galaxy A26 is a phone that looks like an unwanted child. It feels like Samsung no longer cares about these Galaxy A phones and throws them on the market just to check some boxes on its launch roadmap.
We suspect Samsung will launch multiple versions of the Galaxy A26 based on the amount of memory, so there’s likely to be an 8 GB RAM model too. There are no details about the camera configuration yet, but the pictures confirm once again that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup.
Samsung typically offers four years of major Android OS updates and at least four years of security updates. However, some phones are getting software updates for a longer period of time, while others will receive fewer updates. We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy A26.
All the phones look almost the same and the recently leaked Galaxy A26 is no exception. The latest high-resolution renders leaked via Twitter over the weekend show a very generic phone with an ugly camera island and a thick bottom bezel.
If you don’t really like what the Galaxy A26 looks like, you’ll most likely be even more disappointed by its hardware. The rumored list of specs is just as obsolete as the outdated design and includes an Exynos 1280 processor, 6 GB RAM, and a 6.64-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy A26 | MysteryLupin via Twitter
On the bright side, the phone will most certainly run Android 15 with One UI 7 right out of the box. Another benefit of owning a Galaxy A26 is that you’ll be getting solid software support for a very long time.
