Photo allegedly shot by 5G Pixel 6/6 Pro surfaces on Googler's Facebook page

and Google's repositioning of the phones as possible challengers to The Google Pixel phones have been known for their amazing photo-taking capabilities. Google's photo processing abilities go a long way toward making the Pixel line one of the best smartphones for taking photographs. With the excitement over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and Google's repositioning of the phones as possible challengers to Apple and Samsung's flagship models, the Pixel cameras will play a huge role in the possible success of the new series.





Google has also made a big improvement to the line that fixes one of the big complaints made against past Pixel models. Pixel owners used to get upset about the small capacity batteries that Google employed on the Pixel phones year after year. But for 2021, we expect the Pixel 6 to sport a 4614mAh battery while the premium Pro model is rumored to come with a huge 5000mAh battery (that would be the largest capacity battery ever found on a Pixel phone).

The picture accompanying this story was allegedly snapped with the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro







The Pixel 6 is expected to be equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. 8GB of memory is included along with 128GB of storage. The dual rear cameras include a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera.





The Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of memory, and 128GB of storage. The cameras on the back of the device include a 50MP primary, a 48MP telephoto with a 4.0x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultra-wide.





If you want to get an idea about what to expect from the Pixel 6/6 Pro camera array, a sample photo was published on Facebook by Google employee Zaheed Sabur. Sabur said that the photo was taken using the latest Google Pixel phone. That could either be the recently released Pixel 5a 5G or the upcoming Pixel 6 series. Let's say that Sabur was talking about the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

The sample photo was removed from Twitter giving us a good reason to believe it was taken using one of the new Pixel 6 models







We can reach that conclusion because the photo was quickly deleted from Twitter where it was shared by another person, and there would be no reason to do that if the picture was shot on the already released Pixel 5a 5G. Deleting the image is something that we would expect to see if the photo came from a phone that has not yet been officially launched-like both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.





So what can we say about the image? Well, it certainly is very much unlike a picture taken with a Pixel. For one, the colors are very much saturated to the point of looking like a cartoon. And even if the picture is from a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, it is just one photo and doesn't really give us an idea of what to expect from the new Pixel handsets especially since Google might have already made some adjustments since the picture was snapped.









Past Pixel models had a propensity to reveal some bugs right after being released. The Pixel 2 XL suffered from screen burn-in while owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL complained about hearing strange whistling and whirring sounds when they made a phone call. That has led some prospective buyers of one of the Pixel 6 series phones to wonder whether they should spend the money and take a chance on the first handsets powered by Google's own chipset



