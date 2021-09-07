Photo allegedly shot by 5G Pixel 6/6 Pro surfaces on Googler's Facebook page

Photo allegedly shot by 5G Pixel 6/6 Pro surfaces on Googler's Facebook page4
The Google Pixel phones have been known for their amazing photo-taking capabilities. Google's photo processing abilities go a long way toward making the Pixel line one of the best smartphones for taking photographs. With the excitement over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro,and Google's repositioning of the phones as possible challengers to Apple and Samsung's flagship models, the Pixel cameras will play a huge role in the possible success of the new series.
The picture accompanying this story was allegedly snapped with the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro
The Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of memory, and 128GB of storage. The cameras on the back of the device include a 50MP primary, a 48MP telephoto with a 4.0x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultra-wide.
If you want to get an idea about what to expect from the Pixel 6/6 Pro camera array, a sample photo was published on Facebook by Google employee Zaheed Sabur. Sabur said that the photo was taken using the latest Google Pixel phone. That could either be the recently released Pixel 5a 5G or the upcoming Pixel 6 series. Let's say that Sabur was talking about the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.
The sample photo was removed from Twitter giving us a good reason to believe it was taken using one of the new Pixel 6 models
So what can we say about the image? Well, it certainly is very much unlike a picture taken with a Pixel. For one, the colors are very much saturated to the point of looking like a cartoon. And even if the picture is from a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, it is just one photo and doesn't really give us an idea of what to expect from the new Pixel handsets especially since Google might have already made some adjustments since the picture was snapped.
Past Pixel models had a propensity to reveal some bugs right after being released. The Pixel 2 XL suffered from screen burn-in while owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL complained about hearing strange whistling and whirring sounds when they made a phone call. That has led some prospective buyers of one of the Pixel 6 series phones to wonder whether they should spend the money and take a chance on the first handsets powered by Google's own chipset
We could see the new Pixels unveiled in October with pre-orders set to begin on October 19th. The actual launch date with this scenario would be October 28th.