Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs include powerful chipset, brighter displays, and louder speakers

Samsung Android Display
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs include powerful chipset, brighter displays, and louder speakers
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled earlier than usual this year. The next Unpacked event could take place in late July instead of the second week in August like it was last year. Samsung could be moving up the date of the unveiling because it wants to reduce the time between the release of the Pixel Fold, expected on June 27th, and the date that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts shipping. This would reduce the time that the Pixel Fold would have to steal business away from Samsung's priciest foldable phone.

According to Twitter tipster @TheGalox (via MySmartPrice) the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will sport a 6.2-inch Cover Display with an AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal screen will weigh in at 7.6 inches and will also feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The larger tablet-sized screen will be more durable and more importantly, the crease will be less noticeable. Both screens will be brighter than the previous model which had a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same chipset that you'll find in the Galaxy S23 flagship line. Instead of the application processor's high-performance Cortex-X3 core capped at a clock speed of 3.26GHz (like it is on the regular version of the SoC), the overclocked variant's Cortex-X3 core runs at a clock speed of 3.32GHz. The foldable will be equipped with 12GB of RAM which will be paired with 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Tipster posts rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs include powerful chipset, brighter displays, and louder speakers
Tipster posts rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Video can be shot in 8K at 30 frames per second. The tipster adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature improved speakers compared to last year's model.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!

The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700!

Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option.
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung will introduce its Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell flipper. The last two models, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, were the top-selling foldables globally in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The big news here is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch external screen with a folder design. That is a huge increase from the 1.9-inch Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Popular stories

Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs include powerful chipset, brighter displays, and louder speakers
Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs include powerful chipset, brighter displays, and louder speakers
Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2023: top offers to expect
Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2023: top offers to expect
Nokia Sentry 5G leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Nokia Sentry 5G leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Images of the large Quick View display on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak
Images of the large Quick View display on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak
Microsoft finally brings Phone Link to iOS users
Microsoft finally brings Phone Link to iOS users
Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch now available with bug fixes addressing SIM card and Wallpaper app issues
Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch now available with bug fixes addressing SIM card and Wallpaper app issues
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless