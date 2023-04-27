Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs include powerful chipset, brighter displays, and louder speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled earlier than usual this year. The next Unpacked event could take place in late July instead of the second week in August like it was last year. Samsung could be moving up the date of the unveiling because it wants to reduce the time between the release of the Pixel Fold, expected on June 27th, and the date that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts shipping. This would reduce the time that the Pixel Fold would have to steal business away from Samsung's priciest foldable phone.





According to Twitter tipster @TheGalox (via MySmartPrice ) the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will sport a 6.2-inch Cover Display with an AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal screen will weigh in at 7.6 inches and will also feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The larger tablet-sized screen will be more durable and more importantly, the crease will be less noticeable. Both screens will be brighter than the previous model which had a peak brightness of 1300 nits.





Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same chipset that you'll find in the Galaxy S23 flagship line. Instead of the application processor's high-performance Cortex-X3 core capped at a clock speed of 3.26GHz (like it is on the regular version of the SoC), the overclocked variant's Cortex-X3 core runs at a clock speed of 3.32GHz. The foldable will be equipped with 12GB of RAM which will be paired with 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.









The camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Video can be shot in 8K at 30 frames per second. The tipster adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature improved speakers compared to last year's model.

