Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022





Simply put, it boils down to three major categories when we are talking phone accessories: cases and screen protectors, chargers and cables, and portable power banks. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to catch some great discounts on phone accessories. It also gives you the opportunity to buy products like cases and screen protectors in bulk, for example, as we all know that they are not eternal and need to be changed periodically.





We are here to give you a hand with finding the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on phone accessories, so you don't have to go through that trouble on your own, and save a bit of your time. Right now, there are already early deals on some phone accessories, so let's take a look at what we have.





Before we begin, though, it is important to mention that you have to first be a Prime Member if you want to make use of Amazon's awesome discounts during Prime Day. Once the big shopping spree closes in on us, you can click the link below to start your Prime subscription and get a hold of all the great offers that are to come.









Don't forget to check out our complete guide for Amazon Prime Day 2022 that includes all deals that are currently live.





You might also want to keep an eye on:

Prime Day cases and screen protectors deals





Most of us end up slapping a case and screen protector to our phones almost immediately after buying them. Of course, the aim of these accessories is to take all the beating our precious handsets take throughout the day, which means that at some point they wear out and need to be replaced.





Amazon's Prime Day is a great opportunity to save some money and time by stockpiling on cases and screen protectors for your phone. Here are some of the early offers that are currently live.





iPhone 12/13 Pro Max ORIbox Case: Get it with a 15% discount now! This ORIbox case for the iPhone 12 and 13 Pro Max comes with a soft surface, dual layer protection, thin form factor, and raised lips around the screen and camera for extra protection. $2 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22 Crave Dual Guard case: get it with a huge 43% discount! You save $13 on this beautiful Samsung Galaxy S22 stylish case. It comes in a Forest Green color, has tactile buttons, an easy-grip surface, and a lifetime warranty! $13 off (43%) Buy at Amazon iPhone 13/13 Pro glass screen protectors: You get two and save $4.80 This a pack of two glass screen protectors compatible with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro that come with their own installation kit. Currently going with a 32% discount! $5 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22 3+3 glass protector for screen and cameras: Get it with an awesome 48% discount! This is a pack with three Galaxy S22 glass screen protectors and another three for the cameras. You save $12 and get additional protection both for the front and back! $12 off (48%) Buy at Amazon





Prime Day chargers and cables deals





Gone are the times when you would buy yourself a brand new phone and have it come with a charger in the box. In fact, that is also true for many other tech products nowadays like headphones, tablets, etc. Thankfully, you don't even have to wait until Prime Day 2022 is here, as there are already early deals on charging accessories as well.





Yootech 10W wireless charger: Get it with a 39% discount! You can get this Yootech wireless charger for $13 less of its original price! It is compatible both with Android phones and iPhones that support wireless charging. $13 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Linocell iPhone 20W fast charger: Get it with a 21% discount You get a pack of two 20W Apple MFi Certified fast chargers and save $4.91. $5 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Prime Day power banks deals





Power banks are one of those gadgets that often get underestimated when it comes to their usefulness. The truth is, once you get yourself one, you quickly learn how useful it can be. Be it during long trips, being away from power outlets for a long time, or simply being able to walk around at home with your phone while it's charging, a power bank always finds a way to come in handy.





Anker 313 power bank (PowerCore Slim 10K): Get it with a 14% discount The Anker 313, or PowerCore Slim 10K, has a capacity of 10000mAh and you can currently get it for 14% off of its original price. $3 off (14%) Buy at Amazon INIU 10000mAh portable charger: Get it and save $7.55 You can get the INIU 10000mAh power bank with a really good 34% discount and have all the extra juice you might need for a whole day! $8 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and with just about a week away from the big shopping event it is wise to get a general idea of what offers to expect. One of the most jam-packed with options category is without a doubt all the phone accessories one.