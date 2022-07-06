Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and with just about a week away from the big shopping event it is wise to get a general idea of what offers to expect. One of the most jam-packed with options category is without a doubt all the phone accessories one.
Simply put, it boils down to three major categories when we are talking phone accessories: cases and screen protectors, chargers and cables, and portable power banks. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to catch some great discounts on phone accessories. It also gives you the opportunity to buy products like cases and screen protectors in bulk, for example, as we all know that they are not eternal and need to be changed periodically.
We are here to give you a hand with finding the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on phone accessories, so you don't have to go through that trouble on your own, and save a bit of your time. Right now, there are already early deals on some phone accessories, so let's take a look at what we have.
Before we begin, though, it is important to mention that you have to first be a Prime Member if you want to make use of Amazon's awesome discounts during Prime Day. Once the big shopping spree closes in on us, you can click the link below to start your Prime subscription and get a hold of all the great offers that are to come.
Prime Day cases and screen protectors deals
Most of us end up slapping a case and screen protector to our phones almost immediately after buying them. Of course, the aim of these accessories is to take all the beating our precious handsets take throughout the day, which means that at some point they wear out and need to be replaced.
Amazon's Prime Day is a great opportunity to save some money and time by stockpiling on cases and screen protectors for your phone. Here are some of the early offers that are currently live.
Prime Day chargers and cables deals
Gone are the times when you would buy yourself a brand new phone and have it come with a charger in the box. In fact, that is also true for many other tech products nowadays like headphones, tablets, etc. Thankfully, you don't even have to wait until Prime Day 2022 is here, as there are already early deals on charging accessories as well.
Prime Day power banks deals
Power banks are one of those gadgets that often get underestimated when it comes to their usefulness. The truth is, once you get yourself one, you quickly learn how useful it can be. Be it during long trips, being away from power outlets for a long time, or simply being able to walk around at home with your phone while it's charging, a power bank always finds a way to come in handy.
Things that are NOT allowed: