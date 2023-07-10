Prime Day 2023 Tech Deals live blog

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Amazon's Prime Day is upon us and, as is tradition, other retailers are also throwing their hats in the deals ring. And all of that is great for us — we have plenty of smartphone deals, tablet deals, smartwatches and other smart accessories at notable discounts.

Still looking for the right deal for you? We will be posting them up here in this ongoing liveblog!

Preslav Kateliev

OnePlus 11 at an even better price

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 punches well above its price tag, but what if that price tag sees a significant reduction? Well, then it becomes hard to ignore this one. It looks great, it works great, and now — it's priced just right!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Preslav Kateliev

Google Pixel 7 for $400!

Google Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 is already an amazing deal at $600, but now it's down by $200! And that's for the unlocked model — the best deals are the no-strings deals. You can also pick up a Pixel 7 Pro at a great discount, but on a T-Mo contract.
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Preslav Kateliev

22% off on Galaxy Z Fold 4 — 256 GB and 512 GB variants

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be coming out pretty soon, yet it's hard to turn away from this deal on the Z Fold 4 — with $400 off, its price is almost touching the "regular" price tag for a top-end non-folding smartphone.
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon
Preslav Kateliev

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

$650 off if you activate on T-Mobile. However, AT&T and Verizon models are also discounted between $400-$500
$650 off (59%)
$449 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy



