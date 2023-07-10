Prime Day 2023 Tech Deals live blog
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Prime Day is upon us and, as is tradition, other retailers are also throwing their hats in the deals ring. And all of that is great for us — we have plenty of smartphone deals, tablet deals, smartwatches and other smart accessories at notable discounts.
Still looking for the right deal for you? We will be posting them up here in this ongoing liveblog!
Things that are NOT allowed: