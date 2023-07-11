Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Best Prime Day Galaxy Watch Deals 2023: Here are the best deals as of now

Amazon Prime Day
Best Prime Day Galaxy Watch Deals 2023: the discounts we expect to see
This year's Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, letting you save big via its incredible Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day phone deals. We are witnessing some great Prime Day Apple Watch deals as well. And don't worry, there are also awesome deals on various Samsung Galaxy Watches. In this article, we have listed the best Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals currently available.

Top 3 Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals


Jump to:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Prime Day deals



The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the pinnacle — the Samsung equivalent of an Apple Watch Ultra. It's big, it's tough, and it's packed with all the features Samsung can cram in. So, we won't be surprised if this is the Galaxy Watch you want to get this Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth: Save $71

Grab the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Amazon and save $71. This is the best Galaxy Watch currently available. It's durable, full of features, and has great battery life.
$71 off (16%)
$379
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE : Save $103!

Grab the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE from Amazon and save $71. This is the best Galaxy Watch currently available. It's durable, full of features, and has great battery life.
$103 off (21%)
$397 25
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Amazon Prime Day deals



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is slightly inferior to its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, it's the perfect choice if you are not an outdoor enthusiast and don't need the extra durability and battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 is also currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth: Save $120!

Get the 40mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 5 from Amazon and save $120. As a true high-end smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs a nice design, good performance, and a lot of features.
$120 off (43%)
$159 99
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE: Now $100 OFF during Prime Day!

Buy the 40mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 through this nice Prime Day deal and save $100 in the process. As a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs a nice design, good performance, and a lot of features.
$100 off (30%)
$229 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Galaxy Watch 4 deals



Although an older model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still worth it. The smartwatch has a stylish and durable design — especially the Classic model— and is full of features. Furthermore, since it is a previous generation Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 generally receives greater discounts.

Galaxy Watch 4 in Black: Save $31!

You can save $31 on the black-colored 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 if you get one from Amazon.
$31 off (12%)
$219
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth: Save $190!

Grab the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic during Amazon Prime Day and save $190. As an ex-flagship wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the looks, the performance, and the features.
$190 off (50%)
$189 99
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE: Now $180 OFF!

Grab a 46mm LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $180 OFF its usual price at Best Buy. This is a smartwatch that goes well with a sharp suit and has a lot of features, including Samsung's body composition function.
$180 off (42%)
$249 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy




