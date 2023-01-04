Vote now: OnePlus 11 - hot or not?

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The next flagship from OnePlus just got announced, and it’s also officially the first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor onboard. The OnePlus 11 is now official (at least in China), but if we follow the logic of previous OnePlus releases, we’re soon to get the model globally.

It’s an interesting device, no doubt about it, especially when it comes to design. This offset camera bump is quite unique, but it also might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The Hasselblad logo stands proudly on that camera system, and, of course, we need to test it to see how good it actually is, but the sample images from the presentation look quite impressive.

What’s also impressive is the price; the days of OnePlus marketing its phones as flagship killers are long gone. We expect this phone to push the $900 threshold, but this isn’t anything new, considering the price of previous generations.

So, today we’re asking you to rate this new OnePlus phone. Is it hot, or is the excitement long gone, just like the old "flagship killer" days? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on the new OnePlus 11 phone in the comments below.

