Highly accurate tipster says Google will hike screen sizes for the Pixel 9 series next year





In a tweet that Young posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Young writes that the display sizes for next year's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9a will be larger than each model's 2023 predecessor. The Pixel 8 display took a small haircut this year and weighs in at 6.2 inches, the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch display, and we won't know about the Pixel 8 a until the first half of 2024 which is when that model could be released. The Pixel 7a, released this past May, carries a 6.1-inch display.













iPhone 15 Pro Max but also offers a smaller iPhone 15 Pro model. That would increase the flagship line to three models next year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Max/Ultra.

While Young expects the 2024 Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro and 2025's Pixel 9a to sport larger displays, last year Android Authority was told by an "an anonymous but trustworthy source" that Google could add a smaller-screened Pro model to the lineup next year similar to how Apple has the top-of-the-linebut also offers a smallermodel. That would increase the flagship line to three models next year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Max/Ultra.





It would normally be way too early to start discussing the Pixel 9 line, but when the tipster with one of the highest accuracy scores tells you to expect larger displays for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9a, we wouldn't bet against him.

