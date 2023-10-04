Highly accurate tipster says Google will hike screen sizes for the Pixel 9 series next year
In a tweet that Young posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Prince Twitter, Young writes that the display sizes for next year's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9a will be larger than each model's 2023 predecessor. The Pixel 8 display took a small haircut this year and weighs in at 6.2 inches, the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch display, and we won't know about the Pixel 8a until the first half of 2024 which is when that model could be released. The Pixel 7a, released this past May, carries a 6.1-inch display.
The Pixel 8 Pro in Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian
Apple also is planning to increase the size of the displays on next year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with rumors calling for the screens to measure 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. That would be up from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The hike in the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro is reportedly being planned so that this model can join the iPhone 16 Pro Max and offer users 5x optical zoom with the Tetraprism periscope lens.
While Young expects the 2024 Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro and 2025's Pixel 9a to sport larger displays, last year Android Authority was told by an "an anonymous but trustworthy source" that Google could add a smaller-screened Pro model to the lineup next year similar to how Apple has the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max but also offers a smaller iPhone 15 Pro model. That would increase the flagship line to three models next year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Max/Ultra.
It would normally be way too early to start discussing the Pixel 9 line, but when the tipster with one of the highest accuracy scores tells you to expect larger displays for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9a, we wouldn't bet against him.
