Pixel 9 Pro may include free 1-year Gemini Advanced subscription
Leaked Pixel 9 Pro XL render | Image credit — OnLeaks
Google might sweeten the deal for potential Pixel 9 Pro buyers by throwing in a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, its most powerful AI model. This exciting news comes from a breakdown of the code in the latest Google app beta.
Google has always been at the forefront of incorporating AI into its products, and the Pixel 8 series, with its Gemini LLMs, was a testament to this commitment. Since then, AI has become even more deeply ingrained in various Google services, with the most advanced features accessible through a Gemini Advanced subscription. While Pixel 8 series buyers received a four-month trial, it seems Google is ready to up the ante for Pixel 9 Pro users.
This year, we're expecting not one, but two "Pixel Pro" models: a compact Pixel 9 Pro and a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. The leak suggests that both of these models will come with a complimentary one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced.
So, what exactly does Gemini Advanced offer? It's a treasure trove of productivity and lifestyle perks. You get a whopping 2 TB of Google Drive storage, Gemini integration across Workspace tools, and priority access to cutting-edge Google AI models. It's also your ticket to Gemini Live, an innovative conversational AI experience where you can interact with Gemini using natural language.
A tease of the Pixel 9 series released on the day the Made by Google event was announced
While the Pixel 9 Pro models are getting the royal treatment, it seems the standard Pixel 9 won't be left out in the cold. The leak hints at a six-month Gemini Advanced trial for this model, which is still a pretty generous offer.
Interestingly, recent leaks have revealed that Google's upcoming foldable device will be named the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This suggests that buyers of this premium foldable might also enjoy the same one-year Gemini Advanced subscription as the Pixel 9 Pro models.
