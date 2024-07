Pixel 9 Pro may include free 1-year Gemini Advanced subscription

Leaked Pixel 9 Pro XL render | Image credit — OnLeaks





Google might sweeten the deal for potentialbuyers by throwing in a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, its most powerful AI model. This exciting news comes from a breakdown of the code in the latest Google app beta.Google has always been at the forefront of incorporating AI into its products, and the Pixel 8 series, with its Gemini LLMs, was a testament to this commitment. Since then, AI has become even more deeply ingrained in various Google services, with the most advanced features accessible through a Gemini Advanced subscription. Whileseries buyers received a four-month trial, it seems Google is ready to up the ante forusers.This year, we're expecting not one, but two "Pixel Pro" models: a compactand a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL . The leak suggests that both of these models will come with a complimentary one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced.So, what exactly does Gemini Advanced offer? It's a treasure trove of productivity and lifestyle perks. You get a whopping 2 TB of Google Drive storage, Gemini integration across Workspace tools, and priority access to cutting-edge Google AI models. It's also your ticket to Gemini Live, an innovative conversational AI experience where you can interact with Gemini using natural language.