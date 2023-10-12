Google's Pixel 8 Pro earns top spot in DxOMark display ranking

Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro , has been crowned the new champion of displays by DxOMark, one of the leading benchmarking organizations. The Pixel 8 Pro earned the top score in the company's global rankings, excelling in both readability and color.



Both the Pixel 8 Pro and the smaller Pixel 8 were put through a comprehensive display test, assessing both devices' performance in six different categories: readability, color, video, motion, touch, and artifacts. Unsurprisingly, although both devices performed exceptionally well when it came to the first two categories, the Pro model secured the top marks.











Credit: DxOMark







