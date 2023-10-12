Google's Pixel 8 Pro earns top spot in DxOMark display ranking
Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, has been crowned the new champion of displays by DxOMark, one of the leading benchmarking organizations. The Pixel 8 Pro earned the top score in the company's global rankings, excelling in both readability and color.
Both the Pixel 8 Pro and the smaller Pixel 8 were put through a comprehensive display test, assessing both devices' performance in six different categories: readability, color, video, motion, touch, and artifacts. Unsurprisingly, although both devices performed exceptionally well when it came to the first two categories, the Pro model secured the top marks.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the most readable product in our database to date, including outdoors and in direct sunlight (which is a differentiating element among smartphones today) - DxOMark
Credit: DxOMark
Earning a display score of 154, both the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8 effectively dethroned the previous display champions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (August 2023) and the Google Pixel Fold (June 2023). Here's a rundown of how the Pixel 8 Pro performed in all the areas tested:
- Readability: Earned a score of 162 in the readability category, making it the best-performing phone in this area. DxOMark praised the phone's excellent brightness, even in direct sunlight, as well as its accurate color rendering in low-light conditions.
- Color: Also set the standard for color accuracy, earning a score of 164 in this category. In its rating, DxOMark noted that the phone's display is able to reproduce a wide range of colors with great fidelity.
- Video: The device performed well in the video category as well, earning a score of 156. DxOMark commented that the phone's display is able to handle both SDR and HDR10 video content with ease.
- Motion: DxOMark awarded a 138 in the motion handling category, noting that there were no frame drops during the test but some slight frame mismatches when gaming.
- Touch: The Pixel 8 Pro's touch performance was also excellent, with the phone earning a score of 160 in this category. DxOMark praised the phone's 120Hz smooth and accurate touch response when navigating the web, though there's still some work to be done when it comes to gaming.
- Artifacts: The device's lowest score came in the artifact category, with the phone earning a score of 121. This score is still respectable, but as noted by DxOMark, similar to that of Apple and Samsung smartphones.
The Pixel 8 Pro's display performance is particularly important for users who rely on their smartphones for work, productivity, or entertainment, so it is very exciting to see it do this well. I am equally excited to see how it performs on the upcoming camera tests, particularly with all the AI smarts included.
