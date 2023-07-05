Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

An unbeatable deal on these Philips budget-friendly earbuds makes them mega affordable

Deals
Most people are willing to pay top dollar to get their hands on sleek earbuds with active noise canceling feature. If you’re not one of them but still want your headphones to have this feature, then you've come to the right place. Right now, you can snatch the Philips T4506 True Wireless Headphones from Amazon at 80% off their usual price! You’re welcome.

This deal is downright astonishing. The Philips T4506 have never seen such a mind-blowing price drop before, at least not to our knowledge. We’d like to point out that the headphones are available in two colors on Amazon: Black and Teal. The latter has a slightly larger price tag. Also, the earbuds in Teal are available in limited quantities at the merchant.

If you don’t have high expectations, the Philips T4506 might be ideal for you (especially at this unbeatable price.) As mentioned, they feature decent ANC that delivers rich and detailed sound. Their user-friendly design allows you to seamlessly switch between tracks, take calls, or use the integrated voice assistant.

The budget wireless earbuds by Philips also have an IPX4 rating. That allows you to use them while working out without hesitation. The Philips T4506 True Wireless Headphones also have a decent battery life for their price range. Moreover, they feature Mono mode for more convenience. It enables you to take phone calls using a single earbud while the other is charging.

Although they’re easy on the pocket, the Philips T4506 sport a well-liked feature that’s more akin to pricier products. The earbuds’ Awareness mode allows you to stay in touch with your environment. And if you remove either of the headphones while in this mode, your tunes will automatically be paused.

