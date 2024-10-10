See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Oppo to release foldable Find N5 flagship early next year with Find X8 Ultra

Oppo
OPPO is gearing up for a significant launch in the coming months, with the OPPO Find X8 series and Find N5 poised to make a splash. While the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are set to debut later this month, the Find X8 Ultra and Find N5 will follow in the first quarter of 2025.

The OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are scheduled to hit the Chinese market on October 24th. These devices are expected to feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, a powerful chip known for its impressive performance and energy efficiency. While the initial launch will be in China, there's anticipation that at least one of these models will eventually make its way to global markets.

The Find N5 and Find X8 Ultra


The OPPO Find N5, a foldable smartphone, is set to launch in early 2025 alongside the Find X8 Ultra. This information comes from a recent tip on X by leaker Teme. Both devices are rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) processor, ensuring top-tier performance.

Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

