Oppo to release foldable Find N5 flagship early next year with Find X8 Ultra





The OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are scheduled to hit the Chinese market on October 24th. These devices are expected to feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, a powerful chip known for its impressive performance and energy efficiency. While the initial launch will be in China, there's anticipation that at least one of these models will eventually make its way to global markets.



The Find N5 and Find X8 Ultra



The OPPO Find N5, a foldable smartphone, is set to



The OPPO Find N5, a foldable smartphone, is set to launch in early 2025 alongside the Find X8 Ultra. This information comes from a recent tip on X by leaker Teme. Both devices are rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) processor, ensuring top-tier performance.

