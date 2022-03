Test your OnePlus knowledge! One plus one equals?

Who were the two founders of OnePlus?

What was the name of the fast charging technology implemented in the OnePlus 3?

Which of the following is NOT a OnePlus phone?

Which camera company did OnePlus partner with for the development of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

Which was the first OnePlus phone with a 90Hz refresh rate display?

What was the name of the signature texture on the back of the OnePlus One?



A limited edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro was released in partnership with which car brand?

What feature was temporarily disabled on the OnePlus 8 Pro after the phone’s announcement?

In 2021, a limited-edition OnePlus Nord 2 was announced in partnership with which gaming franchise?

Which of the following is NOT a product type OnePlus has released (as of March 2022)?

What was the first OnePlus phone to feature a dual rear camera?

What was the name of the software the international OnePlus One variant (not the Chinese model) initially shipped with?

The first Bluetooth earphones by OnePlus were called:

OnePlus set a Guinness World Record for "the most people unboxing a phone simultaneously" on the launch of which model?

What will happen if you open the calculator on a OnePlus phone and write “1+=”?

OnePlus has a brand ambassador who is also a superhero. Who is he?

100 people were able to get a OnePlus One phone for just $1. How?

OnePlus coined what phrase with the launch of the OnePlus One?

What was the super gaming mode introduced in OnePlus 7 series called?

In early 2020 OnePlus collaborated with McLaren to create the OnePlus Concept One. What was special about it?

Not quite there... You need to brush up your OnePlus knowledge! Back to the books...

Not great, not terrible... Okay, you pass - but next time we expect more!

Pretty good! Not half bad, you know a thing or two about OnePlus!