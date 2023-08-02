OnePlus Open battery and charging: What do we expect?
OnePlus is getting ready to join the foldable battle with its OnePlus Open model, slated to be officially unveiled on August 29. The leaked renders of the phone show a very thin and stylish device, but thin and stylish often equal "small battery."
This is a tough question to answer, especially before the official release of the phone. We will need to run our battery tests when we lay our hands on the OnePlus Open to issue a verdict.
According to the latest leaks, the OnePlus Open will feature a rather hefty 4,800mAh battery in its slim and lightweight body. To put this into perspective, here's the battery capacity of some popular foldable phones with a similar form factor:
The short answer is, "We don't know at the moment." If we want to speculate over the renders that we've seen so far, we would probably bet against the possibility of wireless charging support on the OnePlus Open.
Probably not (see above). If there's no space for the wireless charging coils to allow the OnePlus Open to draw energy wirelessly, then it's safe to assume that the phone won't be able to give anything back in the form of wireless energy. So, you won't be able to charge small accessories such as earbuds and smartwatches.
Chances are we won't see any super-fast and crazy charging speeds, such as 100W, and the OnePlus Open will support "only" up to 67W of wired charging. If you ask us, that's aplenty, and you will probably be able to charge the 4,800 mAh battery to full capacity in under an hour.
The latest information from industry insiders places the limit for the charging speed of the OnePlus Open at 67W. So, you will need a 67W charging brick to take full advantage, but the good news is that OnePlus will probably supply one in the retail box.
Will the OnePlus Open have good battery life?
That being said, judging from the leaks and rumors about the battery capacity and the screen specs, we expect the OnePlus Open to match the battery life of other devices with a similar form factor, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Pixel Fold.
How much battery will the OnePlus Open have?
|Phone
|Battery capacity
|OnePlus Open
|4,800mAh
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|4,400mAh
|Pixel Fold
|4,821mAh
|Oppo Find N2
|4,520mAh
|Honor Magic Vs
|5,000mAh
Will the OnePlus Open have wireless charging?
The device looks so thin that there's no physical space for the wireless charging coils. Then again, this is based on leaks and rumors (and some questionable renders), so take it with a grain of salt.
Will the OnePlus Open have reverse wireless charging?
How fast will the OnePlus Open charge?
What charger will the OnePlus Open use?
