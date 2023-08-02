Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

OnePlus Open battery and charging: What do we expect?

OnePlus
OnePlus Open battery and charging: What do we expect?
OnePlus is getting ready to join the foldable battle with its OnePlus Open model, slated to be officially unveiled on August 29. The leaked renders of the phone show a very thin and stylish device, but thin and stylish often equal "small battery."

In this article, we will try to summarize everything we know about the battery and charging tech inside the upcoming foldable from OnePlus.

Will the OnePlus Open have good battery life?


This is a tough question to answer, especially before the official release of the phone. We will need to run our battery tests when we lay our hands on the OnePlus Open to issue a verdict.

That being said, judging from the leaks and rumors about the battery capacity and the screen specs, we expect the OnePlus Open to match the battery life of other devices with a similar form factor, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Pixel Fold.

How much battery will the OnePlus Open have?


According to the latest leaks, the OnePlus Open will feature a rather hefty 4,800mAh battery in its slim and lightweight body. To put this into perspective, here's the battery capacity of some popular foldable phones with a similar form factor:

PhoneBattery capacity
OnePlus Open4,800mAh
Galaxy Z Fold 54,400mAh
Pixel Fold4,821mAh
Oppo Find N24,520mAh
Honor Magic Vs5,000mAh

Will the OnePlus Open have wireless charging?


The short answer is, "We don't know at the moment." If we want to speculate over the renders that we've seen so far, we would probably bet against the possibility of wireless charging support on the OnePlus Open.

The device looks so thin that there's no physical space for the wireless charging coils. Then again, this is based on leaks and rumors (and some questionable renders), so take it with a grain of salt.

Will the OnePlus Open have reverse wireless charging?


Probably not (see above). If there's no space for the wireless charging coils to allow the OnePlus Open to draw energy wirelessly, then it's safe to assume that the phone won't be able to give anything back in the form of wireless energy. So, you won't be able to charge small accessories such as earbuds and smartwatches.

How fast will the OnePlus Open charge?


Chances are we won't see any super-fast and crazy charging speeds, such as 100W, and the OnePlus Open will support "only" up to 67W of wired charging. If you ask us, that's aplenty, and you will probably be able to charge the 4,800 mAh battery  to full capacity in under an hour.

What charger will the OnePlus Open use?


The latest information from industry insiders places the limit for the charging speed of the OnePlus Open at 67W. So, you will need a 67W charging brick to take full advantage, but the good news is that OnePlus will probably supply one in the retail box.

Popular stories

The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless