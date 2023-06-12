OnePlus Nord 3 marketing renders leak with the official unveiling imminent

The OnePlus Nord 3 is on the way and is expected to soon be unveiled in Europe except for Germany. That's because Oppo, which counts OnePlus as a subsidiary (both are owned by China's BBK Electronics which also owns Vivo, Realme, and iQOO) is having a patent battle with Nokia. As a result, Oppo and OnePlus are not selling devices in the country. The phone will sport the model number CPH2493.







The phone is expected to be announced for the rest of Europe. It is believed that the OnePlus Nord 3 is the same device as the already-released OnePlus Ace 2V. The latter was released in China a few months ago. Nonetheless, today marketing renders of the OnePlus Nord 3 have been published by Germany's WinFuture (note the irony). The phone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1240 x 2772 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.





Under the hood is MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset. Configuration options include a model with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage and a variant with 16GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. The setup on the back includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera for extreme closeups. A 16MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video chats.











Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will be pre-installed with Android 13 with OxygenOS on top. Pricing is unknown at the moment but we should learn more about the cost of the OnePlus Nord 3 and the handset's availability when the device is made official which should be sometime over the next few days. Based on the renders, it seems that the phone will be available in two colors including green and a gray black.





