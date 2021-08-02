New Nord 2 explodes in someone's sling, OnePlus investigating (pictures)0
"Today morning around 6AM IST," he says, "my wife went out for cycling with her new OnePlus Nord 2 (5 days old) in her sling. All of a sudden phone blasted and smoke started coming out of it. Due to this blast, she met with an accident. She is in trauma after this incident." Cue the sad face emojis, but for what it's worth, OnePlus are apparently on it, and say they will investigate the incident:
Hi Ankur. We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you.
Mr Sharma seems satisfied with their reaction, as he took down the original post that you see screenshotted below, as it contained pictures of the damaged phone which look suspiciously like all those phone accidents caused by a thermal battery runaway, like in the case of the infamous Note 7 and many more since.
In any case, the victim's husband says they posted about the case to raise awareness and get to the bottom of it: "The whole intention of my post was to understand the reason why it happened, so that if there is any area of improvement that can be done to avoid further issues and OnePlus had already acknowledged this that they will work on it to find out the RCA and already started testing."
It also has one of the fastest charging times among phones due to the OnePlus 65W brick, so there may be some thermal management challenges inherent to the fact that it went from zero to 70% charge in half an hour in our test.