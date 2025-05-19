OnePlus confirms debut for its first compact flagship—the OnePlus 13s

OnePlus hasn’t revealed the full spec sheet of the 13s yet, but the company has shared several key details that paint a rough picture of what we can expect.

Now called the Plus Key, the button will function a lot like the Action Button in recent iPhone's—you will be able to customizable shortcuts, as well as use it to toggle between Sound, Vibration, and Do Not Disturb modes. You will even be able to launch AI tools and apps using the Plus Key.A smaller device is harder to keep cool with such a powerful chip as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, as there is less surface to dissipate it. So, to regulate the temperature, the 13s features a 4400mm² Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber, and OnePlus says it will also include an industry-first cooling layer built into the back cover.

India-exclusive colors and availability





Black Velvet

Pink Satin

Green Silk



These colors are exclusive to the Indian market, where OnePlus continues to enjoy a strong user base. The company does plan on releasing the OnePlus 13s in other markets too, although it is unlikely that the U.S. will be one of them.



What's still under wraps?



Details like the camera system, display specs, and battery capacity have not been officially revealed yet. Given OnePlus' recent track record, we're likely to see a high-refresh OLED panel, fast charging, and a software package based on OxygenOS with the company's own AI suite of features.

For wireless connectivity, the device uses a G1 Wi-Fi chipset and boasts a 360° antenna system with 11 antennas, promising more stable and faster connectivity no matter how you hold it.The OnePlus 13s will come in three color variants: