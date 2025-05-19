OnePlus confirms debut for its first compact flagship—the OnePlus 13s
Slimmer, lighter, and smarter—OnePlus is betting on minimalism with a flagship punch!
Up Next:
OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 13s, a new compact flagship, on June 5 in India. The phone will be the company’s first slim-sized model in the 13-series lineup and will bring some intriguing hardware and design touches, including the debut of a new multifunctional “Plus Key.”
A new icon debuts. Save the date. #OnePlus13spic.twitter.com/Hdgx6Afhf4— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 19, 2025
A compact flagship with top-tier power
OnePlus hasn’t revealed the full spec sheet of the 13s yet, but the company has shared several key details that paint a rough picture of what we can expect.
The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same high-performance chip used in the more expensive OnePlus 13. That means flagship-level performance in a smaller form factor, as the 13s is expected to measure 150.8 x 71.7 x 8.15 mm vs the 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm of the OnePlus 13.
At 8.15 mm thickness, the OnePlus 13s will be the company's slimmest premium phone in recent history. That said, it will still be considerably thicker than a Galaxy S25, which comes in at 7.2 mm, or even the S24 FE that is 8 mm thick.
The 13s will be quite light, though, weighing just 185g. The phone is obviously designed to be compact and suited for one-handed use.
The 13s will be quite light, though, weighing just 185g. The phone is obviously designed to be compact and suited for one-handed use.
OnePlus is even marketing it as a “compact flagship”—a label that’s seemingly the "next big thing" in the phone market with phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air being some of the hottest upcoming phones right now.
Notable features
New "Plus Key" debuts on the 13s
Bye-bye alert slider. | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus is introducing a redesigned version of its signature Alert Slider with the OnePlus 13s.
Now called the Plus Key, the button will function a lot like the Action Button in recent iPhone's—you will be able to customizable shortcuts, as well as use it to toggle between Sound, Vibration, and Do Not Disturb modes. You will even be able to launch AI tools and apps using the Plus Key.
Advanced connectivity and cooling
OnePlus says it's taken care of the cooling on the 13s. | Image by OnePlus
A smaller device is harder to keep cool with such a powerful chip as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, as there is less surface to dissipate it. So, to regulate the temperature, the 13s features a 4400mm² Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber, and OnePlus says it will also include an industry-first cooling layer built into the back cover.
Recommended Stories
For wireless connectivity, the device uses a G1 Wi-Fi chipset and boasts a 360° antenna system with 11 antennas, promising more stable and faster connectivity no matter how you hold it.
These colors are exclusive to the Indian market, where OnePlus continues to enjoy a strong user base. The company does plan on releasing the OnePlus 13s in other markets too, although it is unlikely that the U.S. will be one of them.
India-exclusive colors and availability
The OnePlus 13s will come in three color variants:
- Black Velvet
- Pink Satin
- Green Silk
These colors are exclusive to the Indian market, where OnePlus continues to enjoy a strong user base. The company does plan on releasing the OnePlus 13s in other markets too, although it is unlikely that the U.S. will be one of them.
What's still under wraps?
There is a lot we still don't know about the OnePlus 13s. | Image by OnePlus
Details like the camera system, display specs, and battery capacity have not been officially revealed yet. Given OnePlus’ recent track record, we’re likely to see a high-refresh OLED panel, fast charging, and a software package based on OxygenOS with the company's own AI suite of features.
Things that are NOT allowed: