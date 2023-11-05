The S Pen may get its own home on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung gets a patent for on-phone storage for the S Pen on a Galaxy Z Fold phone







Galaxy Z Fold 5 buyers who can store it in a special stylus case that has a place where the S Pen can be housed until needed. The patent is titled "Electronic device using electronic pen and method thereof," and was given the number US 11,803,268. An illustration from the patent posted on "X" by @xleaks7 shows how the S Pen can be stored on the back or the side of a future Galaxy S Fold handset. No, it's not a silo like you'll find on the Galaxy S23 Ultra , but it is a slot that the S Pen could fit into. The S Pen is an optional accessory forbuyers who can store it in a special stylus case that has a place where the S Pen can be housed until needed.









By leaving room along the side of the phone or on the back, Samsung would be able to offer the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the S Pen out of the box and give users a place to store it on-device without making the device any thicker. Samsung is expecting to sell over 10 million foldable phones next year and is looking to increase the number of higher-priced phones that it ships next year . Samsung's average selling price (ASP) for its smartphones is $295 compared to $988 for Apple so anything it can do to generate more demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will help the company with its goal.





Just because Samsung has received a patent for on-phone storage of the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't mean that the design change will happen next year, or at all. Many companies routinely apply for patents on some ideas even if they don't plan on using them in the near future.





The illustrations in the patent documentation also show an S Pen with extra buttons. One button would be used to interact with the phone while the S Pen tip hovers above the phone;s internal display. Another button could quickly change the color of the lines being "drawn" by the S Pen on the display without having to open the Settings on the phone.



Samsung might need to eat a price hike forced on it by including the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 6







Galaxy Z Fold 5 has with the Pixel Fold also has a $1,799 starting price. One thing to keep in mind is that if Samsung were to add the S Pen slots on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 next year and include the digital stylus with the phone right out of the box, it probably would have to raise the price of the device by about $50 or eat the additional cost. Considering the competition that thehas with the Pixel Fold , we wouldn't be surprised to see Samsung keep the Galaxy Z Fold 6's starting price unchanged. Thealso has a $1,799 starting price.









Galaxy Z Fold 5 . Another competitor that might force Samsung to include the S Pen out of the box with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the OnePlus Open . While that device does not include a stylus, many believe that it might have a better photography system than the



