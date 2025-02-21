Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Nothing Phone (3a) leak spills key details that mid-range rivals won’t like

Nothing
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro in black and silver positioned next to each other.
Nothing has been building up hype for its upcoming mid-range Phone (3a) series ahead of the launch on March 4. While Carl Pei’s company has already dropped plenty of hints, a fresh leak has now revealed even more details.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro have just popped up in TÜV’s database, listed under model numbers A059 and A059P. The certification reveals that both phones will support 50W (20V/2.5A) fast charging.



For reference, last year’s Phone (2a) capped out at 45W, while the Plus model – now rebranded as the Pro – hit 50W. This time, it looks like Nothing is bringing the same charging speeds across the entire Phone (3a) lineup.


If the numbers are true, other mid-range phones expected to debut next month, like the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, might not keep up with the Nothing Phone (3a) series when it comes to charging speeds. Take the Pixel 9a, for instance – it’s rumored to see a slight boost to 23W wired charging, which should speed things up a bit compared to its predecessor.

As for Samsung's phones, the Galaxy A56 5G could be the first in the A series to support 45W wired charging, a solid jump from the usual 25W. However, the A36 5G might not see the same upgrade, likely sticking to those familiar 25W speeds. That gives the Phone (3a) lineup a clear edge, at least in this department.

Now, back to the Phone (3a) series. High-resolution renders have just surfaced, revealing everything there is to see. Nothing is staying true to its signature design, featuring a transparent back and those familiar Glyph lights.

What really catches the eye, though, is the noticeably larger rear camera module – likely making space for a telephoto sensor. The Pro model is rumored to offer 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, while the standard version is expected to come with 2x optical zoom and a 30x digital zoom.

Inside, both models are expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 – something Nothing has strongly hinted at and was recently confirmed through a Geekbench listing.

One of the more intriguing details is a mystery side button that Nothing previously teased. It could function like Apple’s Action Button, offering customizable shortcuts or it might serve as a dedicated camera button.

Whatever Nothing has planned, we won’t have to wait long to find out. And knowing the company, it’ll keep the hype going with more cryptic hints until the full picture comes together.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

