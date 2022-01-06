Nokia introduces new phones including a $239 model with 5G support, 120Hz screen and huge battery

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, HMD Global announced five new low-priced Nokia handsets including a feature phone for seniors. The latter model is the 2760 Flip which will be released sometime during the current quarter. The four smartphones introduced include a pair of mid-range "G"-series models, and two extremely low-cost "C"-series models.

The Nokia G400 has an impressive spec sheet for a $239 phone







The Nokia G400 might be the best phone of the four smartphones even though it is priced at only $239. For that price, you are getting a phone that supports 5G connectivity while compatible with T-Mobile, TracFone, Dish Wireless, and Consumer Cellular. The G400 sports a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.







Considering the price, this phone is loaded. It features a 48MP primary camera and a hefty 5000mAh battery. It comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage and is pre-installed with Android 12. Not a bad spec sheet at all for the price.





The Nokia G100 will carry a $149 tag and for that price, you are not getting 5G support. What you are buying is a handset with a 6.5-inch HD+ display sporting a lower refresh rate (possibly 90Hz), 4G connectivity, and perhaps 4GB of memory. Both the G400 and G100 should reach store shelves during the first half of this year.





The Nokia C200 will run you $119 and carry a 6.1-inch display. A 4000mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on. And the C100 will run you just $99 for a handset sporting a small 5.45-inch display, a primary camera that weighs in at 8MP, and a 3000mAh capacity battery.





Other specs have yet to be announced including which chipsets will be found inside these models, but recent Nokia smartphones have included features such as 3.5mm earphone jacks, dedicated Google Assistant buttons, expandable storage, and dual SIM capabilities.

Nokia executive explains why the 9 PureView was not updated to Android 11







As we are on the subject of Nokia, during an interview with Android Authority , HMD CMO Stephan Taylor admitted that it screwed up the Android 11 update. Not only was the company slow to release updates for its phones, but it also failed to release Android 11 for the Nokia 9 PureView . Explaining why it was unable to disseminate the update to that model, a previously issued statement blamed "incompatibilities between the camera and software [that] would heavily detract from the user experience, which would not meet our high standards."





The executive pointed out that last year, Nokia was not a participant in the Android 11 beta program and it also had a large portfolio of phones that it had to work on. HMD finished number 10 for Android update speed in early 2021, down sharply from its fourth-place position in early 2020. But things are improving as the Nokia X20 received the Android 12 update fairly quickly.





Taylor says, "But I think as we move forward, certainly on the global perspective, we’ve got a more focused level of device (sic), and we’re already in the beta program with Android 12. So yeah, bit humbled by how we did with Android 11, but I think we’ll get onto the front foot again."