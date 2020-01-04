$8.99 smartwatch makes phone calls, tracks both your sleep and heart rate

Imagine being able to make a phone call from your SIM-enabled smartwatch. Nothing new there really, after all, there are several connected timepieces that have such a feature. But how many of them can be purchased for only $8.99? Available from Gearbest (via TechRadar Pro ), the Leehur V8 Bluetooth smartwatch is on sale for 20% off the regular price of $11.24. The cost to ship the wearable to the U.S. is $4.50 and it takes 30 to 60 days for it to be delivered.





Color options are black, white, red and blue and the Leehur V8 is powered by a MediaTek MTK6261D chip. The device features 64MB of memory and 128MB of storage. There is a 32GB capacity microSD slot available. Keeping the lights on is a 380mAh Polymer battery that fully charges in only 30 minutes, and Bluetooth 4.0 is included.







The display weighs in at 1.22-inches and carries a round 240 x 240 resolution. There is a 1.3MP front-facing camera and a stainless steel surface. If you're wondering where the catch is, the first issue is that the watch supports 2G internet speeds and nothing faster. Even Gearbest, which is selling the device, notes that any function that requires internet service might not be easy to use. Some features won't work with an iPhone but the watch is said to be compatible with all iOS and Android handsets.





The device will measure your steps, calculate the number of calories you've consumed, track your sleeping, remind you to move if you've been sitting still too long, and allow you to set an alarm. There is also a heart rate monitor on board.









With the 2G internet support, we can't say that the watch is worth its price even if that price is only $8.99 (plus $4.50 shipping). But if you have an interest in finding out, or want to give it to someone as a birthday gift, keep in mind that it might not be until March before it arrives at your door.

