These changes are coming to Apple's video player in iOS 16

We have some interesting news for current and future iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 users. According to 9to5Mac , the default video player for both operating systems has been revised to include new features and capabilities. The video player is employed by Apple on all of its apps and is also used on some third-party apps for both the iPhone and the iPad. Besides the aforementioned new features and capabilities, the revised video player features an improved user interface (UI).





Apple-based some of the changes it made to the iOS and iPadOS Video Player on changes it made to the system video player used on Apple TV running tvOS 15. For example, one revision to the video player will make it easier for users to figure out the title of a video being viewed. This is accomplished by using bigger fonts showing the name of both the show and the particular episode.





Regardless of whether the pause button is visible, tapping on the center of the screen will temporarily freeze the video being viewed. Tap a second time to resume playback. In previous versions of the video controls, the user would have to tap once to bring up the controls and tap again on pause. This will no longer be necessary in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 saving the user some time.





Apple also has removed a button that when tapped, would "fill display action." With the revised UI for the video player, simply pinching in to zoom will fill the display with content. Since the revised video player no longer accepts double taps, such gestures no longer help users change how much of the screen is covered by the video being viewed.





Another change allows users to move a video forward or back by 10 seconds instead of the previous 15 seconds. And playback time can be changed in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 by tapping on the three-dot menu. Options for playback speed range from 0.5x, 1x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x. Some third-party apps will allow users to customize any changes in playback speed options.





When you need to scrub a video, it now can be done from anywhere on the screen by dragging your finger to the left or right whether the controls are visible or not. The video will fast-forward or rewind following the speed of your swipe and all other controls on the display will fade away. With this revised feature, users will be able to rapidly move the video they are viewing either forward or back.





Currently in developer beta, iOS 16 probably won't be disseminated to the general public until September.









