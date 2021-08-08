FCC approves mystery wireless streaming device made by Google





So once a new Chromecast is ruled out, what is left? 9to5Google believes that this mystery device could be a new NestCam device. The same day that the FCC listing surfaced, Google announced that a new Nest Doorbell and three new NestCam designs were on the way. Back in March, a similar FCC filing was discovered for a "Wireless Streaming Device" that is practically the same as the new listing although the latter doesn't mention a battery like the older filing does.





Unless more information is released, at this point we have to believe that the mystery device is a new wired NestCam or a NestCam floodlight. Some might be thrown by the use of the word "streaming." Using it to describe the mystery device does not mean that it will send and receive movies, television shows, and games. Any video sent from one device to another can be considered streamed even if it is simply a video of someone outside your front door.







We expect Google to unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as soon as next month.