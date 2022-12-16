Motorola X40 unveiled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 165Hz refresh rate













This time around, instead of the impressive 200MP of the X30, Motorola opted for a 50MP main sensor, set at 1/1.56”. Pixel size falls at 1.0µm, enabled for 4-in-1 binning. It also has OIS stabilization.



The secondary camera is also set at 50MP and acts as both a wide-angle and a macro cam. Last on back is a 12MP portrait camera, while on the front, there is a centered, punch-hole 60MP selfie snapper.



The phone is confirmed to have Gorilla Glass Victus on its back, but we're unclear if that is valid for the display too. We do know that the frame is made out of aluminum, and that the phone is IP68 certified, meaning that it is ingress-proof and capable of carrying you through rainy days





When can you get a Moto Edge 40 and how much will it cost?





The Moto X40’s price sits at ¥3,999 (~$487) for it’s base model (8GB RAM, 128GB of Storage), which can go up to ¥4,299 (~$617) for the bulkiest variant, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Just to be clear, the USD prices are just for reference, and the phone is likely to cost more overseas.



While the X40 is available for pre-orders in China right now, it is still unclear when its western counterpart will be released. If the release date for the Edge 30 is an indicator, then we can expect its successor to drop by May of 2023.