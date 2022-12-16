Motorola X40 unveiled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 165Hz refresh rate
Last week, we reported that Motorola had set a launch event for its latest flagship — the X40. The event has now passed, and the X40 — or the Edge 40, as it will likely be called in the west — is quite impressive.
Let’s get the most impressive parts out of the way. Rumors were correct, and indeed the X40 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The flagship is also going to leave another mark in Motorola’s history, as the company’s first phone with a display capable of a 165Hz refresh rate. That’s as high as on the latest ROG Phone 6 Pro!
The phone’s 4,600mAh battery is able to charge with a 125W wired speed and can handle wireless charging too, albeit up to only 15W. It is also dual-SIM enabled, but at the cost of the MicroSD slot. No 3,5 headphones jack too — kind of a bummer.
Let’s get the most impressive parts out of the way. Rumors were correct, and indeed the X40 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The flagship is also going to leave another mark in Motorola’s history, as the company’s first phone with a display capable of a 165Hz refresh rate. That’s as high as on the latest ROG Phone 6 Pro!
Naturally, with such a combo, gaming comes to mind, and the X40 is certainly going to be quite capable. It will also display those capabilities through its 6.7” display, in a 1,080 by 2,400 resolution. The OLED panel also has HDR10+ support, while DC dimming eliminates screen flickering at lower brightness settings.
The phone’s 4,600mAh battery is able to charge with a 125W wired speed and can handle wireless charging too, albeit up to only 15W. It is also dual-SIM enabled, but at the cost of the MicroSD slot. No 3,5 headphones jack too — kind of a bummer.
The Moto X40 is available to pre-order in Blue or Black.
The phone’s storage options try to make up for it regarding storage. It will be available to purchase with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will also have variants regarding RAM too, with either 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5X inside.
The secondary camera is also set at 50MP and acts as both a wide-angle and a macro cam. Last on back is a 12MP portrait camera, while on the front, there is a centered, punch-hole 60MP selfie snapper.
The phone is confirmed to have Gorilla Glass Victus on its back, but we’re unclear if that is valid for the display too. We do know that the frame is made out of aluminum, and that the phone is IP68 certified, meaning that it is ingress-proof and capable of carrying you through rainy days.
This time around, instead of the impressive 200MP of the X30, Motorola opted for a 50MP main sensor, set at 1/1.56”. Pixel size falls at 1.0µm, enabled for 4-in-1 binning. It also has OIS stabilization.
The secondary camera is also set at 50MP and acts as both a wide-angle and a macro cam. Last on back is a 12MP portrait camera, while on the front, there is a centered, punch-hole 60MP selfie snapper.
The phone is confirmed to have Gorilla Glass Victus on its back, but we’re unclear if that is valid for the display too. We do know that the frame is made out of aluminum, and that the phone is IP68 certified, meaning that it is ingress-proof and capable of carrying you through rainy days.
When can you get a Moto Edge 40 and how much will it cost?
The Moto X40’s price sits at ¥3,999 (~$487) for it’s base model (8GB RAM, 128GB of Storage), which can go up to ¥4,299 (~$617) for the bulkiest variant, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Just to be clear, the USD prices are just for reference, and the phone is likely to cost more overseas.
The Moto X40’s base 8GB RAM model with 128GB of storage is priced at CNY3,999 ($487) in China. The most expensive variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs ¥4,299 ($617).
While the X40 is available for pre-orders in China right now, it is still unclear when its western counterpart will be released. If the release date for the Edge 30 is an indicator, then we can expect its successor to drop by May of 2023.
The Moto X40’s base 8GB RAM model with 128GB of storage is priced at CNY3,999 ($487) in China. The most expensive variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs ¥4,299 ($617).
While the X40 is available for pre-orders in China right now, it is still unclear when its western counterpart will be released. If the release date for the Edge 30 is an indicator, then we can expect its successor to drop by May of 2023.
Things that are NOT allowed: