Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's too late

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means Amazon is currently full of sweet Prime Day smartphone deals. And right now, those in the market for a new foldable phone can snatch Motorola's awesome top-of-the-line Razr+ for 20% off its price. Such a discount will translate into sweet savings of $200 on this nice phone if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.

Motorola Razr+ 2023: Save $200!

Get the Motorola Razr+ 2023 from Amazon and save $200 through this sweet Prime Day deal. The phone has nice performance, takes beautiful pictures, and has one-day battery life.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr+ has incredible performance and can run heavy tasks without much trouble. Also, its clamshell design makes it easier to carry around since the phone can literally fold in half.

In addition to its top-tier performance and ultra-portable design, the Motorola Razr+ takes nice-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide cameras on its front cover and 32 MP snapper for selfies. The handset can also shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

As for the battery life, there is a 3,800mAh battery on board, which delivers an all-day battery life without the need to recharge. The phone also sports 30W wired charging, which fills the tank in under an hour.

The Motorola Razr+ is an awesome phone. It has a nice design, enough firepower for multitasking and running heavy apps, nice cameras, and good battery life. On top of all that, it's currently more affordable on Amazon.

Just be sure to act fast and get a Motorola Razr+ today since this is a Prime Day deal, which means it will probably expire after Prime Day. Also, during shopping events, ultra-powerful and fancy phones like the Motorola Razr+ sale like hotcakes, and quantities may deplete pretty fast.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Motorola's awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is now more affordable during Prime Day
Motorola's awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is now more affordable during Prime Day
Save $400 on the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 through this awesome Prime Day deal
Save $400 on the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 through this awesome Prime Day deal
Save $100 on the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal
Save $100 on the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal
Snatch the mid-range Galaxy A54 at its lowest price this Amazon Prime Day
Snatch the mid-range Galaxy A54 at its lowest price this Amazon Prime Day
The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's too late
The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's too late
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless