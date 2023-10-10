The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's too late
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means Amazon is currently full of sweet Prime Day smartphone deals. And right now, those in the market for a new foldable phone can snatch Motorola's awesome top-of-the-line Razr+ for 20% off its price. Such a discount will translate into sweet savings of $200 on this nice phone if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.
Thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr+ has incredible performance and can run heavy tasks without much trouble. Also, its clamshell design makes it easier to carry around since the phone can literally fold in half.
In addition to its top-tier performance and ultra-portable design, the Motorola Razr+ takes nice-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide cameras on its front cover and 32 MP snapper for selfies. The handset can also shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.
The Motorola Razr+ is an awesome phone. It has a nice design, enough firepower for multitasking and running heavy apps, nice cameras, and good battery life. On top of all that, it's currently more affordable on Amazon.
Just be sure to act fast and get a Motorola Razr+ today since this is a Prime Day deal, which means it will probably expire after Prime Day. Also, during shopping events, ultra-powerful and fancy phones like the Motorola Razr+ sale like hotcakes, and quantities may deplete pretty fast.
As for the battery life, there is a 3,800mAh battery on board, which delivers an all-day battery life without the need to recharge. The phone also sports 30W wired charging, which fills the tank in under an hour.
