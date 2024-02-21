This record-breaking new Motorola Razr (2023) deal will make you flip out in delight
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is the (non-Plus) Motorola Razr (2023) the absolute best foldable phone money can buy in 2024? Probably not. But different consumers have different needs and preferences, not to mention different... financial resources, and if you're part of the category that can't afford (or simply doesn't want) to spend north of $900 on a Galaxy Z Flip 5, let alone significantly more for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, this Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-ranger can feel like a gift from the gods above.
Normally priced at a fairly reasonable $699.99 and frequently marked down to a seemingly unbeatable and hard-to-resist $499.99 in the last few months, the unlocked third-gen Razr (hold the Plus) is currently available for an even lower and more difficult to refuse $404.99.
This outstanding, and as far as we know, totally unprecedented new promotion is unlikely to last more than a few days (at best), so if you're a bargain hunter in love with modernized Android-running flip phones, it's probably a good idea to hurry and add your favorite of four different Razr (2023) color options to your Motorola.com/us cart at the exact same heavily reduced price.
Those are Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Cherry Blossom, in case you're wondering, and each model is undeniably swankier than the one before it, guaranteeing you'll receive plenty of attention at your office, in school, or even when walking the streets with this bad boy in your hand or next to your ear.
Unlike all of the best mid-range phones available today at similar prices, the Motorola Razr (2023) comes with not one but two screens in tow, the biggest of which is actually bigger than the Z Flip 5's primary display while the smallest is significantly less remarkable but still pretty useful in a bunch of different scenarios and use cases.
A standout in the battery life department as well, the non-Plus Razr will probably not impress you with its camera capabilities, but that's because... it only costs a little over four Benjamins! With a foldable screen!! And a "perfectly pocketable" design!!! And a premium aluminum body with a cool vegan leather finish!!!! What more could you possibly want at that price point?
