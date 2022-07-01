 Motorola quiz: Test your Motorola knowledge! - PhoneArena
Motorola quiz: Test your Motorola knowledge!

Motorola quiz: Test your Motorola knowledge!
It’s Friday again, and this time you might be feeling sleepy after waiting the whole night for the sun to rise but it is quiz time nonetheless! Our past visual cue quizzes turn out very popular, and there are a couple of “guess the phone” questions in today’s quiz as well but it’s time for some trivia!

Oh, yeah (I know, right) but before you run back to your pillow, today we’re doing Motorola - one of the biggest, most innovative, and loved US companies of all time. We basically owe Motorola our present mobile phone reality, as it was the first company that envisioned such a world.

Motorola was huge, and still is, even though it survived a couple of metamorphoses, including several changes of ownership, a split, and a brand name change. Nevertheless, Motorola’s legacy lives on to this day - the new foldable RAZR is a living proof.

Today’s quiz consists of 20 questions, some of them are history-based, some are just pictures, and there is also some nedry-nerdy stuff in there, as well. This one was harder to put together, simply because Motorola has done so much over the years, and invented a lot of things but here we are!





We wish you luck (there’s no timer, as we’re doing this for fun). Share your result in the comment section below, along with your recommendations, ideas, thoughts, everything! And if you’re feeling quizzy this Friday, there are a couple more to try out down below (if you haven’t done so already).

