The first cool Moto G Play (2024) discount has arrived just a couple of weeks after phone debut





Regularly priced at $149.99, the third-gen G Play is marked down to $121.49 Regularly priced at $149.99, the third-gen G Play is marked down to $121.49 surprisingly quickly after its US commercial release , and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to minimize your spending (for an undoubtedly limited time).

Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color $29 off (19%) $121 49 $149 99 Buy at Motorola





This is a fully unlocked device that you don't have to take to a specific carrier for upfront activation, but of course, its predecessor is still a little more affordable under the same "conditions." The Moto G Play (2024) packs a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 680 processor compared to said MediaTek Helio G37-based predecessor while trading three underwhelming rear cameras for one solid 50MP shooter.





But perhaps the biggest changes come in the design department, as the latest G Play generation looks far more "modern" than the previous edition, with thinner screen bezels, a thinner overall profile, and reduced weight... despite carrying an unchanged 5,000mAh battery and sporting the same old 6.5-inch display with modest HD resolution and respectable 90Hz refresh rate support.





At a little over 120 bucks, the Moto G Play (2024) offers excellent value even compared to its low-cost rivals from other brands like Samsung or OnePlus. The recently released Galaxy A15 5G , for instance, has yet to go down in price from its reasonable but evidently not unbeatable $199.99 MSRP.





If you think you can make do with just 64 gigs of internal storage space and no 5G connectivity, we highly recommend you consider picking up the G Play (2024) from its manufacturer before it's too late and the phone inevitably goes back up to its list price.