Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The first cool Moto G Play (2024) discount has arrived just a couple of weeks after phone debut

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first cool Moto G Play (2024) discount has arrived just a couple of weeks after phone debut
Are you in the market for a nice budget smartphone and can't decide whether you should opt for the newer and faster Moto G Play (2024) or the older and cheaper Moto G Play (2023)? Motorola's first-ever deal on this year's humblest new entry into the hugely popular (and expansive) Moto G handset family is here to make your choice easier... or the complete opposite.

Regularly priced at $149.99, the third-gen G Play is marked down to $121.49 surprisingly quickly after its US commercial release, and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to minimize your spending (for an undoubtedly limited time).

Motorola Moto G Play (2024)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color
$29 off (19%)
$121 49
$149 99
Buy at Motorola

This is a fully unlocked device that you don't have to take to a specific carrier for upfront activation, but of course, its predecessor is still a little more affordable under the same "conditions." The Moto G Play (2024) packs a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 680 processor compared to said MediaTek Helio G37-based predecessor while trading three underwhelming rear cameras for one solid 50MP shooter.

But perhaps the biggest changes come in the design department, as the latest G Play generation looks far more "modern" than the previous edition, with thinner screen bezels, a thinner overall profile, and reduced weight... despite carrying an unchanged 5,000mAh battery and sporting the same old 6.5-inch display with modest HD resolution and respectable 90Hz refresh rate support.

At a little over 120 bucks, the Moto G Play (2024) offers excellent value even compared to its low-cost rivals from other brands like Samsung or OnePlus. The recently released Galaxy A15 5G, for instance, has yet to go down in price from its reasonable but evidently not unbeatable $199.99 MSRP. 

If you think you can make do with just 64 gigs of internal storage space and no 5G connectivity, we highly recommend you consider picking up the G Play (2024) from its manufacturer before it's too late and the phone inevitably goes back up to its list price. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless