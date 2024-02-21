The first cool Moto G Play (2024) discount has arrived just a couple of weeks after phone debut
Are you in the market for a nice budget smartphone and can't decide whether you should opt for the newer and faster Moto G Play (2024) or the older and cheaper Moto G Play (2023)? Motorola's first-ever deal on this year's humblest new entry into the hugely popular (and expansive) Moto G handset family is here to make your choice easier... or the complete opposite.
Regularly priced at $149.99, the third-gen G Play is marked down to $121.49 surprisingly quickly after its US commercial release, and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to minimize your spending (for an undoubtedly limited time).
This is a fully unlocked device that you don't have to take to a specific carrier for upfront activation, but of course, its predecessor is still a little more affordable under the same "conditions." The Moto G Play (2024) packs a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 680 processor compared to said MediaTek Helio G37-based predecessor while trading three underwhelming rear cameras for one solid 50MP shooter.
But perhaps the biggest changes come in the design department, as the latest G Play generation looks far more "modern" than the previous edition, with thinner screen bezels, a thinner overall profile, and reduced weight... despite carrying an unchanged 5,000mAh battery and sporting the same old 6.5-inch display with modest HD resolution and respectable 90Hz refresh rate support.
At a little over 120 bucks, the Moto G Play (2024) offers excellent value even compared to its low-cost rivals from other brands like Samsung or OnePlus. The recently released Galaxy A15 5G, for instance, has yet to go down in price from its reasonable but evidently not unbeatable $199.99 MSRP.
If you think you can make do with just 64 gigs of internal storage space and no 5G connectivity, we highly recommend you consider picking up the G Play (2024) from its manufacturer before it's too late and the phone inevitably goes back up to its list price.
