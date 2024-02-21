Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Deals
The latest Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal might be the best one yet
Remember when we labeled last week's Motorola Edge+ (2023) promotion that bundled the discounted high-end phone with a complimentary pair of premium noise-cancelling Bose earbuds as unbeatable? Well, with the risk of contradicting ourselves and looking like amateurs in the eyes of our dear bargain-hunting readers, we're here today to argue that the latest deal on the same handset has in fact done the impossible, beating the previous offer.

That's because the 6.67-inch Edge Plus from last year is once again sold at a nice discount with an extra deal sweetener included, and this time around, said freebie looks undeniably more attractive for the everyday Android user.

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Included
$152 off (19%) Gift
$647 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola
 

While not everyone needs new earbuds and some of you probably have very strong opinions about what kind of style or fit you prefer in that product category, it's hard to find someone who can't put a new tablet to good use. Especially a generously sized 11.5-inch Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 with a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood and excellent battery life.

That thing, which normally costs $199.99 by itself, is currently bundled in with an unlocked 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) phone at a total price of $647.99. That's 152 bucks less than what Motorola regularly charges for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handset alone, which means that you're looking at saving more than $350 all in all here... if you hurry.

Technically, this hot new and as far as we know totally unprecedented deal is part of a "Tax Season" campaign scheduled to end on February 26, but there's obviously no guarantee that Motorola's inventory (of both devices) will actually hold steady until then. Just to be on the safe side of things, you might want to hurry and pull the trigger today if keeping your spending to a minimum on one of the best Android phones out there and a top budget tablet option sounds like something... fun to you.

