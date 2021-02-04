Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

LG Android Software updates Google 5G

LG Wing, Pixel 5 will soon work on 5G spectrum only available now on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 04, 2021, 1:49 PM
LG Wing, Pixel 5 will soon work on 5G spectrum only available now on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21
According to a tipster who spoke with PCMag, both the LG Wing and the Google Pixel 5 will soon support C-band 5G spectrum. The change will be made through a software update and the tipster cited FCC approval for a "class 2 permissive change" for both phones. That is FCC-speak for a change that gives a phone some new capabilities or allows it to support new frequency bands.

The FCC recently auctioned off $81 billion in licenses for mid-band spectrum in the C-band that runs from 3.7GHz-3.98GHz. The amount of money generated by bidders was a record and showed the heavy demand for the rare mid-band signals that will be used to carry 5G traffic. T-Mobile spent $26.5 billion to purchase rival Sprint in a deal that closed last April. T-Mobile went after Sprint so that it could take ownership of the latter's mid-band spectrum. Using the characteristics of mid-band airwaves, carriers will be able to provide faster 5G download data speeds than what it can deliver using just low-band spectrum. Mid-band signals also allow wireless providers to cover more of the country than high-band signals alone. The C-band spectrum is expected to debut for 5G service at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Securities firm Raymond James concludes that Verizon spent the most at the C-band auction with that figure amounting to approximately $30 billion. AT&T was next, spending about $20 billion on the auction. T-Mobile might have bid $11 billion according to the brokerage firm, but the nation's second largest carrier (still amazed to type that) doesn't need to add to its mid-band holdings like its two rivals do.

The Verizon and AT&T versions of the LG Wing will be getting C-band support (model no. ZNFF100VM) and not T-Mobile's variant. Only one version of the Pixel 5 is in the FCC database and that is the model receiving the C-band support. If you're curious about other handsets available that already connect to the C-band, the Apple iPhone 12 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 line already work with those airwaves.

Related phones

Wing
LG Wing View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.5
 Read Full Review
$1000 Verizon $1050 AT&T $800 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$699 Special B&HPhoto $700 Special BestBuy $699 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

