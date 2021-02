LG Wing, Pixel 5 will soon work on 5G spectrum only available now on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21

Securities firm Raymond James concludes that Verizon spent the most at the C-band auction with that figure amounting to approximately $30 billion. AT&T was next, spending about $20 billion on the auction. T-Mobile might have bid $11 billion according to the brokerage firm, but the nation's second largest carrier (still amazed to type that) doesn't need to add to its mid-band holdings like its two rivals do.

The Verizon and AT&T versions of the LG Wing will be getting C-band support (model no. ZNFF100VM) and not T-Mobile's variant. Only one version of the Pixel 5 is in the FCC database and that is the model receiving the C-band support. If you're curious about other handsets available that already connect to the C-band, the Apple iPhone 12 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 line already work with those airwaves.