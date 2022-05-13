Sony quiz: Let’s test your Xperia knowledge
The time has come to dive into the Japanese history of the early Edo period. I’m joking, of course, Sony’s roots don’t go that far back! Still, the company turned 75 last year, and since it was established in 1946 as the Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo, it went through many metamorphosis.
Don’t worry though, there aren't any obscure questions about how the two co-founders Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita met, or overly technical ones such as “what type of transistor Sony used in its first solid-state radio?”
Now, we’ve tried to focus on phones, and even though the title says “Xperia,” we’ve kinda dared to go a little further back in time (with just a pinch of history-related questions). As always, there are a total of 20 questions, and a time limit of 20 seconds on each question, so no cheating!
How did it go? Share your frustration (or glorious joy) in the comment section below! And if you feel adventurous, there are more quizzes to test your wits. Check them all out below:
(Just for the record - the first transistor radio made by Sony was the TR-55, and it used four types of transistors - 2T51, 2T52, 2T53, and 2T12. Morita and Ibuka met during their service in the Navy's Wartime Research Committee.)
This is going to be pretty hardcore - so, we challenge every Sony fan to come out of its proverbial cave and give this quiz a try. Even if you don’t get 20/20 on the first go, you can always try again, and in the process maybe learn a thing or two about Sony and the Japanese way of thinking.
