Sony quiz: Let’s test your Xperia knowledge





<section><h2>Let's test your Xperia knowledge!</h2><p>Sony fans! Crawl our of your proverbial caves and take this quiz! We challenge you!</p></section><section><h2><h2>What was the first mobile phone to bear the Sony branding?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>What are the origins of the name Sony?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the first phone released in the Xperia range?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>In 2009, Sony Ericsson released a half-translucent phone. What was its name?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Name the phone in the picture!</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the first Xperia phone to feature Sony's "Floating touch" technology?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first Xperia phone to feature a 4K screen?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>The world's first phone to support 960fps slow-mo video was an Xperia. Which model?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Name the phone in the picture!</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the last Xperia model to come out under the Compact moniker?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h4 data-ballot-media-title="Which model of iphone was the first without a headphone jack?">Sony debuted an option to 3D scan objects with your phone back in 2017. What was the first Xperia model to get this feature?</h4></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first Xperia phone to run Android?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Name the phone in the picture!</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What Xperia phone does James Bond use in the movie Skyfall?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first Xperia model to feature an OLED display?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the first Xperia model to feature variable zoom?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Name the phone in the picture!</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the last Xperia model to feature a hardware keyboard?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first Xperia to feature a dual camera system on the back?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the term coined by Sony at the launch of the Xperia Z to explain its new design language?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Apprentice ninja</strong></h2></h2><p>You need more training in the art of ninja, and the art of Sony! Keep on punching that wall over there!</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Ninja turtle</strong></h2></h3><p>Not bad for a turtle, eh? In all fairness, you should be proud of yourself, this quiz is not among the easiest ones out there.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Badass ninja</strong></h2></h3><p>Congratulations! You're among the most knowledgeable Sony fans out there! What an Xperia-nce, right? Sony HQ should be calling shortly with a job offer!</p></section>