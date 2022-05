Sony quiz: Let’s test your Xperia knowledge

Let's test your Xperia knowledge! Sony fans! Crawl our of your proverbial caves and take this quiz! We challenge you!

What was the first mobile phone to bear the Sony branding?

What are the origins of the name Sony?

What was the first phone released in the Xperia range?

In 2009, Sony Ericsson released a half-translucent phone. What was its name?

Name the phone in the picture!

What was the first Xperia phone to feature Sony's "Floating touch" technology?

What was the first Xperia phone to feature a 4K screen?

The world's first phone to support 960fps slow-mo video was an Xperia. Which model?

Name the phone in the picture!

What was the last Xperia model to come out under the Compact moniker?

Sony debuted an option to 3D scan objects with your phone back in 2017. What was the first Xperia model to get this feature?

What was the first Xperia phone to run Android?

Name the phone in the picture!

What Xperia phone does James Bond use in the movie Skyfall?

What was the first Xperia model to feature an OLED display?

What was the first Xperia model to feature variable zoom?

Name the phone in the picture!

What was the last Xperia model to feature a hardware keyboard?

What was the first Xperia to feature a dual camera system on the back?

What was the term coined by Sony at the launch of the Xperia Z to explain its new design language?

