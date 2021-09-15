Leaked specs show that previous 5G Pixel 6 Pro rumors are right on target

XDA has posted rumored specs for the Google Pixel 6 Pro . First, from an anonymous source comes the word that the Active Edge feature that activates Google Assistant will not be on the Pro model. There are other ways to get Google Assistant to open such as a double-tap on the back of the phone. But the absence of Active Edge means that reverse charging with Battery Share is present.

Leaked Specs indicate that we could see five years of software updates for the Pixel 6 Line







The feature allows a Pixel 6 Pro user to share his/her battery to wirelessly charge a device with a battery that is heading toward death. XDA also learned that the 6.7-inch 1440 x 3120 resolution display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. While it isn't clear whether the rate is variable, it can drop down to 10Hz or 30Hz when the screen is in a low power state for the Always-on Display, for example.





The Pixel 6 series will reportedly use a 5G modem supplied by Samsung and is related to the Exynos 5123. XDA found a reference to "g5123b" in the handset's radio firmware. And at least in the states, the Pixel 6 line will support high-band mmWave 5G. These airwaves usually deliver the fastest download data speeds if you're lucky enough to be in an area where there is such a signal.





XDA can "confirm" that the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery on a Pixel yet. At least one variant will contain 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz Wi-Fi), and an under-display fingerprint scanner. With firmware based on Linux kernel version 5.10, which will have support until the end of 2026, Google could announce five years of software updates for the Pixel 6 line.





Also corroborated by XDA is the triple-camera setup on the back of the Pixel 6 Pro with a 50MP GN1 sensor from Samsung, a wide-angle camera equipped with Sony’s 12MP IMX386 image sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. The latter features Sony's IMX586 image sensor. The hole-punch selfie snapper in the front could be a 12MP camera using Sony's 12MP IMX663 sensor.





The Pixel 6 line should include support for ultra-wideband (UWB), a short-range wireless standard that Apple uses for the AirTags. It isn't known yet how Google plans on using UWB although it could be for a tile-tracker or digital car key support. The latter might allow Pixel users to unlock their car doors using NFC or UWB. The Pixel 6 Pro will come out of the box with a digital car key app pre-installed.

The GPU is believed to be a Mali-G78 clocked at 848MHz.





As for the homegrown Google Tensor chip, a trip through the Geekbench benchmark test revealed a 2 x 2 x 4 core configuration which is believed to indicate that the component will feature 2x Cortex-X1 cores with a clock speed of 2.80GHz, 2x Cortex-A78 cores at a clock speed of 2.25GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.80. The GPU was listed on the benchmark test as the Mali-G78 clocked at 848MHz.





The Pixel 6 Pro should be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and we could see the Pixel 6 Series released on October 28th based on clock widgets with that date seen on a promo picture for Android 12's Material You design.





The excitement is building for the Pixel 6 series, especially for the Pixel 6 Pro. The last premium Pixel model released by Google was 2019's Pixel 4 XL . Google hyped its Face Unlock, the 90Hz Smooth Display, and the laser-powered Motion Sense which was supposed to allow you to control the phone through the use of gestures. But Google overpromised and underdelivered as the feature allowed users to dismiss alarms, silence calls, and skip music tracks.





The entire phone was underwhelming and Google skipped the release of a premium model last year. But the Pixel 6 Pro on paper seems to have what it takes to be a contender. This time though, Google will have to deliver.

