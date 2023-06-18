Leaked promotional images reveal devices to be unveiled at next month's Samsung Unpacked event
Next month's Samsung Unpacked event promises to deliver a suitcase full of devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. And we know for sure that these devices are coming soon because Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass has leaked promotional images of these devices.
One promotional image shows the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (and its new folder-shaped 3.4-inch Cover Screen) next to the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, the Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Buds 3. The big news coming out of Sammy's camp this year has been the larger Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which replaces the 1.9-inch Cover Screen on its predecessor.
Competing with the 3.6-inch Quick View external display on the new Motorola Razr+, Samsung will allow the new Cover Screen on the Flip 5 to display Google apps optimized for the larger display possibly including Google Maps, YouTube, and Messages. The goal is to allow Galaxy Z Flip 5 users to get the information they need from certain apps without having to crack open the clamshell. A second promotional image shows off the new Cover Screen and how users can easily fit the device in a pocket.
The two upcoming foldables are shown together in another image as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 star in a promo along with the S Pen. The latter was used to write a handwritten message on the Fold 5 that reads, Unfold your world." The premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a promo of its own while the Galaxy Watch 6 is the subject of the two remaining images. The timepieces are once again powered by Wear OS.
Possible dates for the next Samsung Unpacked event have been rumored to be July 26th and July 27th. Reghardless of which date the event falls on, it looks like Samsung will be doing some heavy unpacking late next month.
