The premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's U.S. name is leaked





On Friday, Blass leaked a couple of trademarks indicating that the premium Razr model will be known as the Razr 40 Ultra globally, and in the U.S. it will be called the Razr+. Blass also leaked a press render showing the Razr+ and a pair of promotional videos (which can be viewed here and here ). You might notice the increased size of the Quick View external display which is going to be 3.5 inches (with a 1056 x 1066 resolution) on the Razr+ up from the 2.7-inch screen found on all previous smartphone iterations of the Razr.







By the way, we first brought the Razr+ name to your attention last month when a regulatory filing in China listed the premium clamshell foldable as the Razr+ while another agency in Canada called it the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.









Previously leaked specs call for the Razr+ to carry a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 1080 x 2640 (FHD+) resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be under the hood and the device will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage although we could see a variant equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.







The dual camera array includes a 12MP primary camera driven by the Sony IMX563 image sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens backed by SK Hynix's Hi1336 sensor. The 32MP front-facing selfie camera on the phone's internal screen will feature the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 3640mAh battery that supports 33W charging. That capacity would be a 4% hike from the 3500mAh battery used on last year's Razr (2022).









Color options for the Razr+ are expected to be Black, Blue, and Red. Android 13 is pre-installed and pricing for the 256GB model is expected to be around $1,000.





The more affordable Razr model, known globally as the Razr 40, will have less impressive specs including a smaller Quick View screen. We should learn all in less than two weeks when Motorola makes the latest Razr clamshells official.

