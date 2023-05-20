Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's U.S. name is leaked

Motorola Android
1
The premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's U.S. name is leaked
Last week  Motorola itself tweeted that it will unveil the new Razr models on June 1st. And because Motorola not only disseminated this tweet from its global account but also from its U.S. account, it seemed obvious that, unlike last year when the Razr (2022) skipped the States, the new Razr models will be U.S. bound. And Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass has seconded that notion with his latest revelation about the clamshell foldable.

On Friday, Blass leaked a couple of trademarks indicating that the premium Razr model will be known as the Razr 40 Ultra globally, and in the U.S. it will be called the Razr+. Blass also leaked a press render showing the Razr+ and a pair of promotional videos (which can be viewed here and here). You might notice the increased size of the Quick View external display which is going to be 3.5 inches (with a 1056 x 1066 resolution) on the Razr+ up from the 2.7-inch screen found on all previous smartphone iterations of the Razr.

By the way, we first brought the Razr+ name to your attention last month when a regulatory filing in China listed the premium clamshell foldable as the Razr+ while another agency in Canada called it the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.


Previously leaked specs call for the Razr+ to carry a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 1080 x 2640 (FHD+) resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be under the hood and the device will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage although we could see a variant equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The dual camera array includes a 12MP primary camera driven by the Sony IMX563 image sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens backed by SK Hynix's Hi1336 sensor. The 32MP front-facing selfie camera on the phone's internal screen will feature the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 3640mAh battery that supports 33W charging. That capacity would be a 4% hike from the 3500mAh battery used on last year's Razr (2022).

Google Maps on the larger 3.5-inch Quick View screen belonging to the Razr+ - The premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's U.S. name is leaked
Google Maps on the larger 3.5-inch Quick View screen belonging to the Razr+

Color options for the Razr+ are expected to be Black, Blue, and Red. Android 13 is pre-installed and pricing for the 256GB model is expected to be around $1,000.

The more affordable Razr model, known globally as the Razr 40, will have less impressive specs including a smaller Quick View screen. We should learn all in less than two weeks when Motorola makes the latest Razr clamshells official.

Popular stories

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless