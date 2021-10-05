Survey shows iPhone users are not thrilled with the new 5G 2021 models

Survey shows iPhone users are not thrilled with the new 5G 2021 models0
Apparently longer battery life, a variable 120Hz refresh rate (on the Pro models), and improvements to the rear cameras are not enough to get consumers excited about the iPhone 13 series. A survey conducted of over 5,000 iPhone users by phone trade-in site SellCell reveals that a whopping 64% of the respondents find the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup "not very" exciting or "not at all" exciting. Only 23.2% of those surveyed said that they plan on upgrading to the iPhone 13 line while 76.8% responded with a flat out "no."
Only 14.4% of 5,000 consumers surveyed found the new iPhone 13 series "extremely" or "very" exciting
So what features attracted those iPhone owners looking to upgrade? 34.1% cited the 120Hz ProMotion display that redraws 120 times each second. 25.3% said that they upgraded to the 2021 iPhone models because of the longer battery life on the new handsets. 15.7% said simply that they were due for a new iPhone, and 10.5% upgraded because they are subscribed to a yearly upgrade/trade-in program. 5.4% said improvements to the cameras (such as Cinematic mode and Photographic Styles) made them buy a new 2021 iPhone model.
What kept away the iPhone users that did not buy an iPhone 13 model? Apple, take note: 29.3% said lack of Touch ID kept them on the sidelines this year. 19.5% didn't upgrade because of the lack of compelling new features. 12.1% stuck with their current iPhone because it still works fine. 9.6% stayed put because of the lack of an Always-on display while 7.3% wanted a notch-free design and didn't get it (although the iPhone appears to lose its notch next year).
Those iPhone users who don't plan on buying the iPhone 13 line were asked about their future plans. 36.8% said that they will wait for the release of the iPhone 14. 32.3% don't plan on updating during the next two years, 16.1% are moving to Android, 11.3% are planning on purchasing an older iPhone model, and 3.5% are undecided.
Only 7.5% of those surveyed plan on purchasing an Apple Watch Series 7 timepiece
In a stat that bodes well for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro line, the most popular phones that iPhone users plan to switch to are Google's Pixel handsets (45.1%) closely followed by Samsung (41.8%). The list then drops off sharply with OnePlus next (8.4%), Motorola (3.7%), and Others (1%).
18.2% of those surveyed said that they will buy one of the two new iPad tablets introduced during the California Streaming event last month. 72.6% plan on buying the redesigned sixth-generation iPad mini while 27.4% say that they will purchase the basic 10.2-inch iPad. The lack of new health features on the Apple Watch seems to have dulled demand for the new Series 7 version of the timepiece as only 7.5% of those asked say that they will purchase the product.