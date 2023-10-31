Apple rolls out new update to address iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues
Early iPhone 15 Pro adopters reported a grave issue with their phones that leads to overhearing. Soon after the problem was reported en masse by those who ordered Apple’s latest flagship, the Cupertino-based company offered a statement acknowledging the issue and promising a fix very soon.
That promised fix is now rolling out to iPhone 15 Pro units globally in the form of iOS 17.0.3. According to Apple, this update is mainly focusing on providing “important bug fixes” and “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”
Keep in mind that while the most important fix is aimed at the iPhone 15 Pro, the iOS 17.0.3 update is available for iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd gen and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st gen and later, iPad Air 3rd gen and later, iPad 6th gen and later, as well as iPad mini 5th gen and later.
Besides patching the overheating issue, which was thankfully a software problem, iOS 17.0.3 also addresses some major security vulnerabilities. For example, the update fixes a security issue where a local attacker might be able “to elevate their privileges.” Apparently, this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6, but now it’s been addressed with improved checks.
Additionally, a WebRTC bug has been addressed too by updating to libvpx 1.13.1. Apple has recently found that “a buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution,” so it included a patch in iOS 17.0.3.
