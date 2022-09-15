 The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did - PhoneArena
This year Apple decided to drop its iPhone mini model that was part of the iPhone lineup for the past two years, and replace it with a larger version dubbed the iPhone 14 Plus. This decision was supposedly made due to low sales of the iPhone 12 and 13 mini, however, recent reports point to the new Plus variant doing even worse in terms of sales.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all experiencing delays of days and even weeks for the Pro models, but the iPhone 14 Plus is still scheduled to arrive on time for those who have pre-ordered it.

Adding more to this statement, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that the iPhone 13 mini did much better last year when compared to the Plus-sized model achieved in 2022. (via 9to5Mac)

All’s to say that it seems Apple did not take the right approach with its regular iPhone models this time around, as there is not much for users to be tempted towards a purchase. On top of that, you have the Pro models, which without a doubt stole the show, and are practically more worthy of being called an upgrade.

It is difficult to say how these sales numbers will continue until the iPhone 15 series arrives next year, but judging by how the 6.7-inch 2022 iPhone has kicked off after its release, expectations are low. It turns out that a larger screen is not all that Apple’s customers are looking for.

The question now remains what Apple will do differently in 2023, when it launches its next iPhone lineup, to increase the iPhone Plus sales. One feature that would definitely make the regular iPhones more alluring is a display with a higher refresh rate — it is rather disappointing that this feature is not present on all models yet again.
