 iOS 15.6 beta 2 fixes Apple Music re-installation bug that automatically puts the app on the Dock - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

iOS 15.6 beta 2 fixes Apple Music re-installation bug that automatically puts the app on the Dock

iOS Apple Apps
iOS 15.6 beta 2 fixes Apple Music reinstallation bug
If you've ever reinstalled Apple Music on iOS 15 you might have noticed a little bug that automatically puts the app on the Dock after reinstallation. It seems that iOS 15.6 beta 2, which is now out for developers, has addressed this bug, reports 9to5Mac.

iOS 15.6 beta 2 addresses this Apple Music reinstallation bug


YouTuber Aaron Zollo was first to notice that with iOS 15.6, the bug where Apple Music appears on the Dock automatically after a reinstallation has been fixed. After this update, the Music app icon will appear on the last page of the home screen just like any other app will behave after a reinstallation (or if you're installing a new one on your iPhone).

When the bug was first discovered, there was some speculation on the internet claiming this was done on purpose so Apple Music could kick competing apps like Spotify out of the Dock. Well, it seems it was just a small bug that Apple has fixed with an upcoming version of its iOS.


On top of that, 9to5Mac analyzed the code behind iOS 15 to confirm the situation was due to a bug. For those of you who are curious, it seems there is an internal iOS file that details every default position of each app on the home screen, and this file is used when you restore your phone. It seems Apple has never tested what would happen if a user chooses to reinstall Apple Music (or any other app positioned in the Dock by default), so the bug was discovered later.

Well, if you've encountered this bug, don't worry - it has not gone unnoticed. However, at the moment iOS 15.6 is still in developer beta and has not been released to the public, so we will have to wait for it a bit more.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung files a patent for an expandable display: a 2-in-1 Galaxy phone and TV, maybe?
Samsung files a patent for an expandable display: a 2-in-1 Galaxy phone and TV, maybe?
Instagram is rolling out Amber Alerts, a feature that could save children's lives
Instagram is rolling out Amber Alerts, a feature that could save children's lives
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
T-Mobile now offers $800 off Samsung's best phones with trade OR new line
T-Mobile now offers $800 off Samsung's best phones with trade OR new line
Verizon finally adds eSIM support to its BYOD program... at least in theory
Verizon finally adds eSIM support to its BYOD program... at least in theory
New report corroborates rumors of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sporting different SoCs (A16 only for the Pros)
New report corroborates rumors of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sporting different SoCs (A16 only for the Pros)

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless