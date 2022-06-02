iOS 15.6 beta 2 fixes Apple Music re-installation bug that automatically puts the app on the Dock

iOS 15.6 beta 2 addresses this Apple Music reinstallation bug

When the bug was first discovered, there was some speculation on the internet claiming this was done on purpose so Apple Music could kick competing apps like Spotify out of the Dock. Well, it seems it was just a small bug that Apple has fixed with an upcoming version of its iOS.







iOS 15.6 Beta 2 fixes the music bug when re-downloading Apple Music it would replace your music app in the dock. pic.twitter.com/ggYleWFBnq — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) June 1, 2022

