iOS 16 keeps on surprising us as developer discovers Apple has quietly added automatic unit conversion





Developer Federico Vittici discovered that iOS 16 now supports built-in unit conversion all throughout the system, even in native apps like iMessage. This new feature will be able to give you on-the-fly conversion of all sorts of units, currencies, and more.





As the developer points out, this is the perfect way to finally make those pesky weather unit conversions from Fahrenheit to Celsius so people in the US and the rest of the world can be on the same page. This would also be a great tool to convert miles to kilometers, pounds to kilograms, and for those of you dealing with currencies it will make it so much easier to understand how one currency translates to another.



The developer found out that if you drop in a temperature or a currency value in a message or calendar entry, the system will underline the text and with a tap you will see conversions to other units that you can use right away.

Previously, you would need to go in your browser and do a Google search to make the conversion, and that little new feature will be a big time-saver.



Great new iOS 16 feature: built-in unit conversion everywhere, including Messages. This supports temperatures, currencies, and more.



Finally, I don't have to explain to my American friends what Celsius temps mean anymore pic.twitter.com/VWkK19U4py — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 16, 2022



The new lock screen customization in iOS 16 might be the one feature that stole the show, but something else that is new was just discovered and it might turn out to be your new favorite iOS 16 feature.