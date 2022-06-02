 Weird Apple Music bug is exterminated by iOS 15.6 beta 2; is it worth it to install the beta? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Weird Apple Music bug is exterminated by iOS 15.6 beta 2; is it worth it to install the beta?

iOS Apple Music
@wolfcallsputs
Weird Apple Music bug is exterminated by iOS 15.6 beta 2; is it worth it to install the beta?
As bugs go, this is more of a minor annoyance than anything else, but there is an issue with Apple Music in iOS 15 that is going to be addressed by Apple. This strange bug puts the Apple Music icon back on your home screen dock once it is reinstalled even if you previously uninstalled the music streamer from your phone. As far as bugs go, it's not that bad.

Still, Apple has created a fix for this bug which was discovered by YouTuber Aaron Zollo (via 9to5Mac). Zollo noted that after installing iOS 15.6 beta 2 on an iPhone, reinstalling Apple Music will place the icon where it belongs, which is on the last page of the home screen. When the bug was first discovered, some believed that Apple was using the placement of the icon on the dock to shine a light and promote its Apple Music streaming service over its top competitor Spotify.

But code discovered by 9to5Mac revealed that it was not a self-serving promotion created by Apple but indeed a bug that caused the Apple Music icon to reappear in the home screen dock when reinstalled.


This bug doesn't seem to be worth installing iOS 15 beta 2 for especially since it is not a stable version of the software and returning to the stable version of iOS 15 could then force you to perform a factory reset if not done in a timely fashion. The best bet would be to wait until iOS 15.6 is released which should be very soon. The company told 9to5Mac that it is investigating the bug which has now been resolved with iOS 15.6.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung has kind of confirmed Galaxy Watch 5 range will lose a very cool feature
Samsung has kind of confirmed Galaxy Watch 5 range will lose a very cool feature
Lenovo's newest 2-in-1 tablet is already on sale at an unbeatable price (with keyboard)
Lenovo's newest 2-in-1 tablet is already on sale at an unbeatable price (with keyboard)
Yet another 5G phone can be had for free from T-Mobile with 'any' trade-in
Yet another 5G phone can be had for free from T-Mobile with 'any' trade-in
Google Assistant to lose helpful feature that set reminders based on your location
Google Assistant to lose helpful feature that set reminders based on your location
Fresh WWDC rumor says iPadOS 16 will make the iPad more like a laptop
Fresh WWDC rumor says iPadOS 16 will make the iPad more like a laptop
Vulnerability in Moto G20 and similar Android phones makes them easy targets for hackers
Vulnerability in Moto G20 and similar Android phones makes them easy targets for hackers

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless