Weird Apple Music bug is exterminated by iOS 15.6 beta 2; is it worth it to install the beta?

As bugs go, this is more of a minor annoyance than anything else, but there is an issue with Apple Music in iOS 15 that is going to be addressed by Apple. This strange bug puts the Apple Music icon back on your home screen dock once it is reinstalled even if you previously uninstalled the music streamer from your phone. As far as bugs go, it's not that bad.







Still, Apple has created a fix for this bug which was discovered by YouTuber Aaron Zollo (via 9to5Mac ). Zollo noted that after installing iOS 15.6 beta 2 on an iPhone, reinstalling Apple Music will place the icon where it belongs, which is on the last page of the home screen. When the bug was first discovered, some believed that Apple was using the placement of the icon on the dock to shine a light and promote its Apple Music streaming service over its top competitor Spotify.









iOS 15.6 Beta 2 fixes the music bug when re-downloading Apple Music it would replace your music app in the dock. pic.twitter.com/ggYleWFBnq — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) June 1, 2022

But code discovered by 9to5Mac revealed that it was not a self-serving promotion created by Apple but indeed a bug that caused the Apple Music icon to reappear in the home screen dock when reinstalled.

This bug doesn't seem to be worth installing iOS 15 beta 2 for especially since it is not a stable version of the software and returning to the stable version of iOS 15 could then force you to perform a factory reset if not done in a timely fashion. The best bet would be to wait until iOS 15.6 is released which should be very soon. The company told 9to5Mac that it is investigating the bug which has now been resolved with iOS 15.6.

