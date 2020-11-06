iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Apple Huawei

China has its own iPhone 12 knockoff

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 06, 2020, 2:37 AM
China has its own iPhone 12 knockoff
Huawei Nova 8 SE has been officially announced today (source GSMArena) and, as you might’ve already guessed from the title, it sports a very similar design to the iPhone 12. One of the most distinctive features of this year’s iPhone is the camera system on the back. The square-shaped module on the Nova 8 SE is placed at the same spot as the camera system of the iPhone 12. Furthermore, the rings around the camera lenses are also very reminiscent of the ones used in the iPhone 12, design-wise.

Whether Huawei’s design choices with the Nova 8 were meant to emulate iPhone 12’s design is not for us to say, but the similarities are striking. Under the hood, this phone comes with an uninspiring MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the display, it’s a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED panel featuring a waterdrop notch, nothing like the iPhone 12 wide notch design.

This upper-midrange device features kinda small 3,800 mAh battery but on the other hand, you can charge it with up to 66W charging power. According to Huawei, the phone can be fully charged in a total of 35 minutes. The quad-camera setup consists of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Chinese domestic market will be Nova 8’s abode and the price will gravitate toward the equivalent of $400.

